Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The news about Miami Marlins pitching ace Jose Fernandez isn’t as bad as it could have been.

The right-hander left Atlanta on Saturday and flew home to Miami to be examined by the team physicians after he complained of soreness in his right shoulder after his start Thursday. After being checked by Dr. Lee Kaplan, Fernandez was diagnosed with a strained right bicep.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Sunday afternoon that Fernandez is a candidate to be placed on the disabled list.

“We just wanted to get him seen,” Jennings said. “There was a little discomfort there.”

Fernandez returned from Tommy John surgery in July after missing 14 months. The team wanted to see if Fernandez was dealing with the sort of soreness that is typical of recovery from the surgery or something more serious.

Fernandez has been impressive since he returned to the active roster on July 2. In seven starts, he’s 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA. In 43 innings, he has struck out 43 batters.

But Fernandez left his last start after only five innings; he had pitched no fewer than six innings in any of the previous six appearances. He threw only 76 pitches in that game, 54 of them for strikes, and didn’t appear to be in any trouble.

Jennings said the early removal was a precautionary move and that Fernandez had lobbied to stay in the contest.

Given the diagnosis, the Marlins could shut down their best pitcher for the rest of the season. But Fernandez has made it known that he wants to return, if possible.

“I’d like to see him pitch,” Jennings said. “And I think he wants to pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 5-4, 4.12 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 1-1, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.09) is expected to be recalled in order to start the first game of the Boston series on Tuesday. Nicolino made two starts in June, beating the Reds on seven shutout innings, and losing to the Dodgers, allowing five runs in four innings. He is 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 20 starts at Triple-A New Orleans.

--LHP Brad Hand (2-2) allowed only two hits in notching his second career win against the Braves. He allowed one run, that coming on a homer to Jonny Gomes, which ended his league-leading streak of 83 consecutive innings without allowing a long ball. Hand, a .157 hitter, also executed a pair of safety squeeze sacrifice bunts and picked up two RBIs. He entered the game with only two career RBIs.

--2B Dee Gordon recorded his league-leading 38th infield hit on Sunday. He was 2-for-5 to improve his batting average against Atlanta to .354 in his last 15 games against the Braves.

--LF Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI on Sunday. Yelich is batting .311 (79-for-254) since May 23, when he was batting .178. He is now batting .275.

--CF Cole Gillespie went 2-for-5 and scored a run on Sunday. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Gillespie was 4-for-9 on the brief road trip.

--LHP Adam Conley (1-0, 4.05) is expected to start on Wednesday in place of RHP Jose Fernandez. Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans for the third time on Aug. 1. He’s made five appearances, including one start on July 11 when he pitched five innings and allowed two runs against the Reds.

--RHP Jose Fernandez returned to Miami after complaining of shoulder soreness following his last start on Aug. 7. No structural damage was found and he was likely to be placed on the disabled list as of the Aug. 9 update.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was huge. He set the pace and gave us exactly what we needed.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, of LHP Brad Hand, who allowed one run over seven innings and drove in two runs with sacrifice bunts as the Marlins beat the Braves 4-1 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right shoulder soreness) returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start. No structural damage was found and he was likely to be placed on the disabled list as of the Aug. 9 update.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich