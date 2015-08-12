Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are 5-for-5 -- but not in a good way.

Back in March, the Marlins envisioned the following five starting pitchers going out on the mound for the second half of the season, pushing them toward the playoffs: Jose Fernandez, Henderson Alvarez, Mat Latos, Jarred Cosart and Dan Haren.

On Tuesday, for the first time all season, none of those five pitchers were on the Marlins’ active roster. Latos and Haren, who have contracts that expire at the end of this season, were traded before the July 31 deadline. Alvarez is out for the year after shoulder surgery. Cosart is out with vertigo, and Fernandez (strained right biceps) was put on the disabled list Tuesday.

No wonder the Marlins have the worst record in the majors.

The Marlins’ two biggest stars are on the disabled list -- Fernandez and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who has been out since June 26 with a fracture in his left hand.

Miami’s third biggest star -- second baseman Dee Gordon -- is still on the field, but he has nearly disappeared of late. After batting .409 in April, Gordon slumped to .208 in July. He hit .338 prior to the All-Star Game and .250 since the break.

Things are going so poorly for the Marlins that it’s probably a good thing that this is the team’s shortest homestand of the season -- two games, and both started by rookie left-handers Justin Nicolino and Adam Conley.

The good news for the Marlins is that Fernandez is promising to return this season.

”As long as I‘m healthy, I‘m coming back,“ Fernandez said Monday. ”Our record doesn’t matter to me.

“Everything happens for a reason. That’s how I take my life.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 6-4, 4.17 ERA) at Rays (LHP Adam Conley, 1-0, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley will start Wednesday against Boston. Conley, a rookie, is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA this season in five appearances, including one start. In the minors this season, he was 9-3 with a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans. He made 19 appearances at New Orleans, including 18 starts. He gave up just four homers in 107 innings at New Orleans, but has already given up a pair of long balls in 13 innings with Miami.

--LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and lasted just 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs, three earned. Nicolino, a rookie, had his ERA go up from 4.09 to 4.32.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (strained right biceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained right biceps. Fernandez, who is 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA in seven starts, had looked great before the injury. His fastball was up one mph to 95.5, the highest mark of his career. In fact, his fastball ranked seventh highest in the majors this season.

--CF Christian Yelich, who had started 39 consecutive games, was originally on Tuesday’s lineup card but was scratched due to a knee contusion. Since June 27, Yelich is hitting .345, third in the National League during that span. Before this hot stretch, Yelich was only hitting .227.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tremendous team win.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after beating Boston in 10 innings Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 11 retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich