Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who had two hits Wednesday to raise his batting average to .278, is one of the few things that have gone right for the Miami Marlins this season.

He recently went 43 straight games without an error before committing two last Saturday against the Atlanta Braves. The team record is 54 by Hanley Ramirez in 2009.

Hechavarria, who has made just six errors all year, is competing to win the Gold Glove award at shortstop. But it will be tough to take that award away from Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who has won it the past two years in a row.

Entering Wednesday, Simmons led the NL with a .994 fielding percentage. Hechavarria was second with a .987 fielding percentage, which is the best mark of his three-year career.

Marlins infield coach Perry Hill said Hechavarria has gotten much better in his knowledge of hitters and counts, getting himself in better position to make plays.

A native of Cuba, Hechavarria is under club control for the next three seasons. He is a fairly big shortstop at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, but he moves as if he were much lighter.

Offensively, Hechavarria has made steady progress in most areas. He has already set career highs in homers (5) and RBIs (45). His on-base percentage (.311) and his slugging percentage (.371) would also be career highs if he remains at that pace or higher.

Where the growth needs to happen is on the “small ball” aspects of the game that a player who is not a power hitter would be smart to try to master. Namely, Hechavarria needs to improve his walk rate and his stolen bases.

His career high in walks is 30, and he has 20 now, so there doesn’t seem to be much progress there.

As for stolen bases, Hechavarria has 23 for his career, but he has been caught 17 times. This year, he is a bit better percentage-wise, stealing five bases in seven attempts.

Bottom line: “Hech” is a valuable player based on his stellar defense, but if he can learn to draw more walks and steal more bases at a higher-percentage rate ... he has an All-Star future.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-68

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Friday -- Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-9, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 4-4, 1.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will start on Friday against the first-place Cardinals. Koehler, 29, has established himself as a solid major-leaguer in the past two years, profiling as a fifth starter on a good staff. He had a 3.81 ERA last year and is at 3.75 this season. That’s solid stuff, and his combined record the past two years of 18-19 is not bad considering he has been playing for a losing team. In fact, the Marlins are a combined total of 28 games under .500 for the past two years, which makes 18-19 sound pretty much heroic. In addition, Koehler has been healthy, making 32 starts last year and 21 so far this season. Given the amount of injuries the Marlins have had to their other starters, staying healthy is a huge selling point for Koehler, who has also taken the ball in relief when the Marlins have asked (once so far this year). Koehler’s stuff -- a 95-mph fastball and a sharp curve -- may work eventually as a late-innings reliver. But, for now at least, the Marlins need him to continue to be solid in their rotation.

--LHP Adam Conley, a rookie, got a no-decision on Wednesday against the Red Sox. Staked to four early runs by his offense, Conley could not hold his lead and left after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs. He threw 87 pitches, including 53 strikes.

--C J.T. Realmuto had the best day of his career on Wednesday with a grand slam, a triple, a single and six RBIs. All three of his hits drove in runs, and two of them snapped tie scores. His triple was sixth of the season, tops in the majors among catchers. He is also tied with Dee Gordon for the Marlins lead in triples. The last catcher to lead his team outright in triples was the Pirates Jason Kendall with five in 1996. On Tuesday, Realmuto hit his 16th double, which set the Marlins’ single-season rookie record for a catcher. The previous record was 15 by Charles Johnson in 1995. Realmuto, who was a high school shortstop, has rare speed for a catcher. He was converted to catcher once he began his minor league career.

--1B Justin Bour, who had his second walk-off hit of the season on Tuesday, is hoping to show enough in the next month and a half to prove to the Marlins that he can be their starting first baseman next year. The Marlins are hoping Bour, who is hitting .250, comes through. “We’ll give Justin every opportunity,” President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill said. But is Bour good enough? There are few good options in free agency -- Chris Davis, Adam Lind and Edwin Encarnacion may be the best choices. The Marlins also have no first basemen in their minor league system ready to take over. They have their first baseman of the distant future in 2015 first-round pick Josh Naylor. He is probably four years away.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got lucky. The rest of these guys are good.” -- Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, on a homer in a win vs. Boston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Christian Yelich (knee contusion) missed his second straight game Aug. 12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich