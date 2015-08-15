Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Carp about Ichiro Suzuki’s limitations if you wish -- he doesn’t walk enough, he never took full advantage of his power, he could have stolen more bases -- but give the man credit for being one of the most amazing average hitters ever.

Suzuki’s fifth inning single in Friday night’s 3-1 Miami loss in St. Louis was not only his 2,913th career MLB hit, it was his 4,191st pro hit when one counts the hits he accrued in his native Japan before joining Seattle before the 2001 season.

That ties Hall of Famer Ty Cobb and is just 65 shy of Pete Rose, who broke Cobb’s all-time record in 1985. While Suzuki’s first 1,278 hits obviously carry no currency with MLB, 4,191 hits in the best two pro leagues in the world say it all.

“It just goes to show you what kind of career Ichiro’s had,” Marlins center fielder Cole Gillespie said. “I think he’s a Hall of Fame player and I‘m sure there’s more milestones left in his career.”

Suzuki needs 87 hits for 3,000 MLB hits, a mark he won’t be able to reach until next year. Assuming he wants to play a 16th MLB season, there figures to be some market for a fourth or fifth outfielder who is still a plus defender and can still hit a little bit.

If this is Suzuki’s last MLB season, it would seem to be hard to keep him out of Cooperstown, what with nearly 3,000 hits, an MVP award (2001) and the all-time MLB mark for most hits in a season (262 in 2004).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-68

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-2, 4.29 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 9-7, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler pitched a good game Friday night, but didn’t get any support offensively and fell to 8-10 after a 3-1 loss. Koehler gave up only five hits and two runs over seven innings with a walk and two strikeouts, getting help from a spate of fine defensive plays by 2B Dee Gordon and SS Adeiny Hechavarria. It was the first time Koehler lost this year when completing seven innings. --LHP Brad Hand gets the call Saturday night when Miami continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Hand is coming off a 4-1 win Sunday in Atlanta that snapped the club’s six-game losing streak. He’s faced the Cardinals only once in his career, that as a reliever earlier this year, and that didn’t go well, as he was touched for three hits and a run in one-third of an inning.

--CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) didn’t start for the third straight game. Yelich hasn’t played since Sunday in Atlanta and his status for the weekend’s remainder isn’t known. It’s been a up-and-down season for Yelich, who earned a long-term extension before the season and then struggled offensively. He’s at .275 with six homers and 29 RBI, but has just 22 extra-base hits.

--CF Cole Gillespie is 11-for-21 in his last five games, collecting two hits Friday night. It was the fifth straight game in which he bagged multiple hits, the second-longest streak on the team. Gordon picked up multiple hits in six straight games from April 26-May 2. Gillespie has raised his batting average to .317 in 101 at-bats.

--C J.T. Realmuto went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts one game after knocking in a career-high six runs Wednesday against hapless Boston. Realmuto has still been a pleasant surprise for Miami, earning the everyday job behind the plate and showing the kind of extra-base power every team would love to have from its catcher. His next step: Improving his walk-strikeout ratio, which currently stands at 13-52.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not sure that (third baseman) Martin (Prado) could have thrown him out even if he had been in on the grass. It was that good a bunt.” -- Marlins CF Cole Gillespie, on the Cardinals Matt Carpenter’s bunt base-hit RBI on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Christian Yelich (knee contusion) missed his third straight game Aug. 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich