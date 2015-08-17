Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Miami Marlins, which had designs of at least contending, if not winning championships, after an off-season spending spree locked up most of their good, young players while adding some key veterans.

Instead, this August and September will go like most Augusts and Septembers go for this team, with nothing at stake except the accruing of individual stats and the occasional chance to play a spoiler’s role.

Miami got to do both Sunday in a 6-4 win over St. Louis, which allowed it to avoid series and season sweeps. It also gave second baseman Dee Gordon a rare win in a ballpark, which has treated him roughly the last two postseasons.

The former Los Angeles Dodger watched the Cardinals celebrate the last two Octobers after knocking baseball’s highest payroll out of the postseason. Gordon got his revenge Sunday with three hits, two runs and his 35th steal of the year.

No wonder Gordon wore a nice, big smile as he sat in front of his locker after his team improved to 47-70.

“They have a pretty good pitching staff, and (catcher) Yadier (Molina) and (manager Mike) Matheny are pretty good about getting together with that staff,” Gordon said. “It’s definitely a good feeling to win one here.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 1-1, 4.86 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-12, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow discomfort) is headed for the 15-day DL after leaving Sunday’s game in the third inning. Phelps bent over at the waist after throwing a pitch to center fielder Randal Grichuk and was promptly pulled by manager Dan Jennings. Phelps skipped his last start to try to heal up, but it clearly did no good and now he’s heading back to Miami to be examined Monday.

--LHP Justin Nicolino will make his fourth start Monday night when Miami opens a three-game series in Milwaukee. It will be his first career outing against the Brewers. Nicolino has shown excellent control in his brief MLB tenure, walking only four hitters in 16 2/3 innings, but has also fanned just four while giving up 19 hits. He’ll have to find a way to miss a few more bats if he’s going to be an effective MLB starter.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is going to pitch a simulated game Monday and if that goes well, he could go on a rehab assignment later next week. Cosart hasn’t pitched since July 17 at Triple-A New Orleans, when he had a recurrence of the illness which landed him on the DL earlier this year. Cosart is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA this year for the Marlins.

--LHP Chris Narveson relieved Phelps and pitched 2 2/3 innings to garner his first MLB win since April 10, 2012, at the Chicago Cubs while pitching for Milwaukee. Narveson, originally drafted by St. Louis in 2000, also knocked in his first run since Sept. 25, 2011 with a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning. Narveson allowed just one hit and one run while whiffing two.

--LF Derek Dietrich’s convenience store stat line is gone after a three-run triple in the fifth put the Marlins ahead for good. It was the first time he’d knocked in multiple runs this year without clouting a homer. He entered the day with seven homers and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you beat this team, you have to earn it.” -- Miami manager Dan Jennings, on finally beating the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow discomfort) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list. He will be examined on Aug. 17 in Miami.

--CF Christian Yelich (knee contusion) missed his third straight game Aug. 14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP David Phelps

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Adam Conley

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kendry Flores

RHP Kyle Barraclough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich