Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A day after the Miami Marlins placed right-hander David Phelps on the disabled list, they learned he wouldn’t pitch again this season.

Phelps was forced from his start Sunday with discomfort in his right arm and placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He underwent an MRI exam later in the day that revealed the 28-year-old had suffered a stress fracture in his right radius bone in his right arm.

“It’s unfortunate,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “It is in a very strange spot on the top of his forearm.”

Jennings said that rookie Kendry Flores would slide into Phelps’ rotation spot. The right-hander has worked five games for the Marlins this season, all of them in relief, and owns a 2.45 ERA.

Flores, who earned his first career victory Tuesday, gives the Marlins three rookies in their starting rotation.

In all, Miami has used 12 pitchers this season 25 years old or younger.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-70

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-10, 3.68 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 3-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps won’t pitch again this season after an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his right forearm. The 28-year-old was 4-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts) this season. He lasted only three innings Sunday before discomfort in his right arm brought his day to an end and Monday, he landed on the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Adam Conley struggled in his seventh start of the season, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk but struck out a career-high seven in just 3 2/3 innings of work. It was Conley’s first career road start.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki collected a season-high four hits Tuesday, giving him 15 multi-hit games this season. The 41-year-old has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 starts. Suzuki needs just 81 more hits to reach the 3,000-hit mark in the major leagues.

--RHP Kendry Flores will replace injured RHP David Phelps in the Marlins’ starting rotation. Flores earned his first career victory Tuesday, retiring the only batter he faced in Miami’s 9-6 victory at Milwaukee. He’s appeared in six games this season and has allowed only two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Over the last month or so, he has just swung the bat.” Miami manager Dan Jennings, on OF Ichiro Suzuki after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--CF Christian Yelich (knee contusion) did not play Aug. 12-18. He underwent an MRI Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) threw a simulated game Aug. 17 and will make a rehab start Aug. 21 for the Marlins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich