Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Cole Gillespie waited a long time to play at Miller Park, and when he finally got his chance, he made the most of the opportunity.

Gillespie was the Milwaukee Brewers’ third-round choice in the 2006 draft. He played with five different organizations since but finally seems to have caught on with the Miami Marlins, who signed him as a free agent last November.

Coming into Wednesday, when he started a second straight game, the 25-year-old was batting .319 with nine doubles and 12 RBIs in 40 games.

“His at-bats have been outstanding,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s using all fields and that’s who he is. The thing that makes him such a complete player is that he uses line to line to swing the bat. That’s what has been (the cause of) his success.”

He shined against the Brewers, collecting four hits in two starts and drove four of the Marlins’ 15 runs in those two games.

“It’s finally nice to play in this park,” Gillespie said of playing his first games at Miller Park. “Any time you get to go up against old teams, old opponents, you want to put on a good performance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-8, 5.47 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler dropped his fifth consecutive decision Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings of work. Eight of Koehler’s 11 losses this season have come on the road, where he’s allowed 42 earned runs in 80 innings of work.

--LF Derek Dietrich had three hits including a double Wednesday, giving him at least one extra-base hit in four consecutive games. Dietrich has 11 multi-hit games this season.

--RF Cole Gillespie had two hits for the second straight game Wednesday and finished the series at Milwaukee having driven in four of the Marlins 15 runs in the games he started. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his hitting .450.

--LHP Brad Hand gets the start Thursday when the Marlins open a four-game series against the Phillies in Miami. He started August holding opponents to one earned run over 11 innings but then gave up six runs on 11 hits to the Cardinals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit good pitches and bad pitches. We just couldn’t keep the ball in the ballpark.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after a loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--CF Christian Yelich (knee contusion) did not play Aug. 12-18. He underwent an MRI Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) threw a simulated game Aug. 17 and will make a rehab start Aug. 21 for the Marlins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He had returned to Miami and was examined following his Aug. 7 start.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/INF Derek Dietrich