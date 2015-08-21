Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in baseball at the moment, but there are some interesting prospects to watch.

And, with the major league team an utter disaster, it’s worth a closer look at what the organization has developing in the minors.

The top prospect is right-hander Tyler Kolek, who is pitching for Low Class A Greensboro. Kolek, 19, was the team’s first-round pick last year, breaking the franchise record with a $6 million signing bonus on the strength of a wicked fastball that has reached 102 mph.

But Kolek, who has a 4.47 ERA in 22 starts, is a long way from the majors. Given how hard he throws and the competition he is facing, it is surprising to see Kolek with just 72 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings. Batters are hitting .258 against him with seven homers, and he has a lot of walks (49), wild pitches (16) and hit-by-pitches (10).

Aside from Kolek, the two most exciting prospects in the Marlins chain are first baseman Josh Naylor and shortstop Anfernee Seymour

Naylor is hitting .347 with one homer in 20 games for the rookie league GCL Marlins. Naylor, a Canadian teenager who was picked in the first round by the Marlins this past June, has big-time power but a long way to go before he is ready for the majors.

Seymour, a seventh-round pick in 2014, has been timed in 6.14 seconds in the 60-yard dash, the fastest player ever clocked by Marlins scouting director Stan Meek. Seymour, 20, was a right-handed-hitting center fielder in high school, but the Marlins converted the Bahamas native to a switch-hitting shortstop.

Seymour has plus-range and plus-arm to go with his speed and could eventually be -- at the least -- a valuable trading chip for the Marlins, who are currently set at shortstop with slick-fielding Adeiny Hechavarria, who is only 26.

At 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Seymour doesn’t project to have much power -- 0 homers in his first 69 minor league games -- but he’s hitting .288 with a .356 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 27 attempts at short-season Batavia.

Beyond those three, there is not much of interest in the Marlins system.

In the past year, they traded away 10 of their top 30 prospects, including five of their top six -- pitchers Andrew Heaney, Anthony DeSclafani and Brian Flynn, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Several top prospects have made it to the majors this year, most notably J.T. Realmuto, who has earned a starting job at catcher, and Justin Bour, who has become a starter at first base, at least for the rest of this season.

Three starting pitchers have gotten trial runs with the Marlins this year -- right-hander Jose Urena and left handers Justin Nicolino and Adam Conley. All three will be in the hunt for major league jobs next year but could start 2016 in the minors just as easily.

Given all that, there is little immediate help left from the Marlins farm system as the organization looks ahead to 2016.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, MLB debut) at Marlins (RHP Kendry Flores, 1-1, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendry Flores will start for the Marlins on Friday against the Phillies. It will be his first big-league start. Flores notched his first major league win on Tuesday, getting one out in relief. In six appearances this year (and in his career), he has a 2.35 ERA. The Dominican native turns 24 in November.

--LHP Brad Hand (3-3) earned a win on Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. Hand has been wildly inconsistent in his past three starts. He threw another gem on June 9, allowing one run on just two hits in seven innings, beating Atlanta 4-1. But in the middle of those two excellent starts, Hand was bombed by the Cardinals, allowing 11 hits and six runs in six innings.

--RHP Scott McGough, who had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, made his major league debut Thursday night against the Phillies, allowing five hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning. He left the game with a 40.50 ERA, and it could have been worse. He had runners on second and third when he was pulled, but fellow reliever Bryan Morris bailed him out by getting the next batter out. McGough, 25, was 0-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 23 appearances in the minor leagues this season. The Pittsburgh native was the Dodgers’ fifth-round pick in 2011.

--C Tomas Telis was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. Telis, 24, started the year ranked 26th on the Texas Rangers’ list of prospects. He was promoted to the majors after the Marlins traded for him from Texas. Telis, who made his big-league debut last season, lacks home run power. He swings for hits mostly and has average arm strength after Tommy John surgery in 2010.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left hand) said he will return by Sept. 1. But before he returns, Stanton said he wanted to go five straight days without feeling pain or discomfort while taking batting practice. He started the process again Thursday after feeling discomfort Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Brad did a nice job in that first inning to limit the damage. He threw some nice sliders. He utilized that pitch very well.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on LHP Brad Hand after a win vs. Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Derek Dietrich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Marcell Ozuna