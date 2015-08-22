Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- You’d never know it from watching Marlins manager Dan Jennings talk to the media.

But despite Jennings’ always-positive message, this season has been a disaster for the Marlins in just about every way imaginable.

The team is on pace for 95 losses, ranks 27th out of 30 teams in attendance and has seen most of its top players get seriously injured (Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Fernandez, Henderson Alvarez, Carter Capps, Jarred Cosart).

Much-hyped free-agent signings have turned out to be busts -- catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, first baseman Michael Morse and pitcher Mat Latos, to name just three.

Young players with once-promising futures have flopped -- center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who is back in the majors after being demoted to the minors, and ex-closer Steve Cishek, who was traded.

Even All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon has slumped in the second half of the season.

But if you are looking for bright spots, we have two: second baseman/left fielder Derek Dietrich and Cole Gillespie, who can play all three outfield spots. Other than star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, Dietrich and Gillespie are the only two Marlins with an OPS over .780.

Yet, Gillespie (.845 OPS in 42 games) and Dietrich (.893 in 55 games) are not assured of a starting job or even a roster spot for next year.

Gillespie, the Milwaukee Brewers’ third-round pick in 2006, has spent almost his entire pro career in the minors. He has played just 155 games in the majors -- less than a full season.

Dietrich, 26, is five years younger than Gillespie but already has more big-league experience (161 games). Dietrich continues to impress with the bat, slugging his ninth homer of the season on Friday. He has a .950 slugging percentage over his past six games.

So where do these two players fit for the Marlins?

In all likelihood, both will be reserves next season, and pretty good ones at that if they can keep up this type of hitting. Neither is a plus defensively -- Gillespie made two errors in left field on Friday, and Dietrich made one, also in left.

But since both can hit -- Dietrich from the left side and Gillespie from the right -- look for them to stick around for a while.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.79 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-1, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino, a rookie, gets a start on Saturday against the Phillies. He has walked just four in six starts this year. But as good as Nicolino’s control is, the downside is that he strikes out very few batters -- just six in 23 1/3 innings. It’s not impossible to be successful pitching with so few strikeouts, but it certainly makes things a lot more difficult.

--RHP Kendry Flores (1-2) made his first big-league start on Friday against the Phillies, taking the loss when he allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs in five innings. The Dominican native, who turns 24 in November, had his ERA jump from 2.35 to 4.97. His previous six appearances were in relief. .

--RHP David Phelps (stress fracture, right forearm) has been ruled out for the season but has said he will be ready for spring training. He finished 4-8 with a 4.50 ERA this year. In four years in the big leagues, this was his first losing season and his second-highest ERA.

--RHP Carter Capps, whose average fastball of 98.0 mph is the third fastest in the majors, threw a bullpen session on Thursday and hopes to return soon from a strained right elbow. Capps, who is in his fourth season in the majors, has had a breakout year with a 1.16 ERA. In his previous three years, he had ERAs of 3.95, 3.98 and 5.49. His strikeout ratio this year is 16.8 per nine innings.

--LF Cole Gillespie (sore left wrist) left the Aug. 21 game after five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a sloppy game. (Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff) did a nice job for a kid who just got his first opportunity. We had a tough time figuring him out.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after the loss to the Phillies Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 20 and hopes to return soon.

--CF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Derek Dietrich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Marcell Ozuna