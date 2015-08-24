Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna admits he doubted himself -- not so much as a baseball player but in his financial decision-making.

Ozuna, who was demoted to Triple-A New Orleans after a July 5 game in which his batting slump had reached 1-for-36, is back with the Marlins in a big way, slugging a solo home run on Wednesday, a two-run homer on Thursday and a double off the left-field scoreboard on Friday, missing a home run by a few feet.

He went 0-for-3 on Sunday in Miami’s 2-0 loss to the Phillies, but his approach at the plate has been much better of late.

His two long balls in two days after just four homers in the previous 83 games were telling. Last year, at age 23, Ozuna produced 23 homers and 85 RBIs, asserting himself as one of the top young center fielders in baseball.

Then came the stinging demotion.

”At first, I didn’t know why,“ the Dominican Republic native said in Spanish. ”Then I realized I wasn’t doing anything. I wasn’t helping the team like I was the previous year.

“So I said, ‘Let me work hard and try to improve some little things and get back as soon as I can.’ I fixed it, and they kept me down there for a month.”

Actually, Ozuna was in the minors for nearly six weeks -- returning to the team on August 15.

By keeping him in the minors as long as they did, the Marlins potentially saved themselves millions of dollars because Ozuna’s arbitration eligibility was moved back one year to 2017.

Before the season, Ozuna had rejected overtures from the Marlins, who wanted to sign him to a long-term contract similar to the way they locked up young left fielder Christian Yelich (seven years, $49.5 million).

Ozuna, preferring the right to become a free agent in 2020 -- when he could consider potential offers from all 30 teams -- turned down the chance to sign a long-term deal early.

”At first, I didn’t question myself because I consider myself a hitter,“ said Ozuna, who is earning the relatively small salary of $545,000 this year. ”I think I can help any team with my power and my defense -- my talent is there.

”Then in the minors, I was thinking, ‘Why didn’t I sign?’

“God knows why things happen -- these are things I didn’t even discuss with anyone in my family.”

As for having his arbitration rights pushed back, Ozuna put that on the Marlins: “Those are their decisions, and they know very well how they do their things.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP J.A. Haap, 1-1, 2.87 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-11, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts on Monday against the Pirates, who entered Sunday with the third-best record in baseball. This season, Koehler is 8-11 with a 4.02 ERA. For his career, Koehler is 23-32 with a 4.09 ERA. But even as mediocre as those numbers are, Koehler has been the team’s steadiest pitcher this season. That’s faint praise given that Dan Haren and Mat Latos were traded in July and Jose Fernandez, Henderson Alvarez, David Phelps and Jarred Cosart are on the disabled list.

--LHP Adam Conley lost a battle of rookie pitchers on Sunday as the Phillies and Aaron Nola won 2-0. Conley (1-1) took the loss, allowing three hits, four walks and one run in six innings.

--2B Dee Gordon, who entered Sunday leading the NL with a .336 batting average, is trying to become the first second baseman to win a batting title since Jackie Robinson in 1949. He went 1-for-4 on Sunday and is now hitting .335.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (biceps strain), is throwing long toss and hopes to return next month. For his career, Fernandez, 23, is 20-8 with a 2.26 ERA. He has been even better at home -- 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA.

--LF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) still can’t run full speed. The Marlins miss him. Defensively, he has just three errors in three seasons, winning a Gold Glove in 2014. For perspective, two Marlins replacement left fielders combined to make three errors in one game on Friday. Offensively, Yelich has slipped some this year. He had an OPS of .764 in 2014. This year, his OPS is .719, although he is much improved in the second half of the season (.742).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was fighting myself all days, knowing that I didn’t have my best stuff.” - Marlins pitcher Adam Conley, who took the loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Cole Gillespie (sore left wrist) left the Aug. 21 game.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he hopes to return in late August.

--CF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage. As of Aug. 23, he still can’t run full speed.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23 and hopes to return before the season ends.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Derek Dietrich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Marcell Ozuna