Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins own one of the four worst records in baseball, and there is little if any immediate help coming from the farm system in terms of players who have yet to make their major league debut.

In fact, their Triple-A affiliate, the New Orleans Zephyrs, set a club record on Sunday by losing their 15th straight game, finally ending the skid Monday.

Yet, Marlins team president David Samson, in an interview with The Miami Herald, said he felt his franchise has a playoff-caliber core.

Samson said he has faith in his team because, in his mind, it possesses one of the top three pitchers in the game in Jose Fernandez and one of the top three hitters in Giancarlo Stanton.

“That’s hard to find,” Samson told the Herald. “We may be the only team that has that. The core of the team, we still believe in. The core is here. The (losing) record doesn’t change our evaluation.”

Samson blames injuries for the team’s demise this year, and there is no doubt the Marlins were hard hit.

However, it also is true that several young players underperformed compared to last year’s numbers, including center fielder Marcell Ozuna and left fielder Christian Yelich.

The Marlins’ decision-makers also made numerous mistakes in terms of the veterans they brought in, including flops such as Jarrod Saltalamacchia at catcher, Michael Morse at first base and Mat Latos in the rotation.

The key going forward is that the Marlins say they are essentially standing pat with their lineup and probably only will look to add a veteran starting pitcher or two.

That plan is unlikely to work.

The Marlins need to bring in a power-hitting first baseman, preferably one who hits from the right side. Justin Bour, a lefty-hitting first baseman, would be a platoon candidate or a good pinch hitter if the Marlins could only find that right-handed bat. (They tried and failed in recent years with players such as Morse, Garrett Jones and others.)

Third base is another problem. The Marlins have Martin Prado for one more year at $10 million. He has underperformed, especially at a power position (anywhere in the corners of the diamond). Prado owns a .673 on-base-plus-slugging percentage after going 2-for-4 Monday in Miami’s 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With the Marlins getting little pop from Yelich in left and Prado at third, and then losing right fielder Stanton to injury and getting inconsistent play at first base, it is easy to see why the team is 28th in the majors in slugging, 29th in homers and last in doubles.

Miami also is 30th (last) in RBIs from the No. 5 hole, which is where an imported big-time first baseman could slide right in and provide immediate help.

So what will the Marlins do?

Here is one internal possibility: The Marlins could start Derek Dietrich at third base and hope he improves defensively. Offensively, he represents a significant upgrade over Prado due to his .903 OPS in 58 games.

Prado could be traded, if the team finds a buyer, or he could be moved to first base as the right-handed part of a platoon with Bour.

It won’t solve all the team’s offensive problems, but it could be a start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-75

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-4, 4.06 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-3, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand (3-3. 4.46 ERA) will start against the Pirates on Tuesday. He has made two career starts against Pittsburgh, including one this season, and has pitched well (1.59 ERA) despite not getting a decision. For his career, though, Hand, 25, is 8-21 with a 4.43 ERA.

--RHP Tom Koehler battled the Pirates on Monday, lasting six innings and allowing seven hits, four walks but just two runs. He worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth, giving up no runs in that frame. He finished the game with a 3.98 ERA.

--LF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) said he has targeted Tuesday as the day he hopes to return from the disabled list. On Monday, Yelich shagged fly balls for the first time he went on the DL retroactive to Aug. 10.

--RHP Jose Fernandez on Thursday will throw his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list due a strained right biceps. He hopes to return early next month.

--RHP Andre Rienzo, out since Aug. 4 due to a left knee laceration, began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought (the ejection) was too quick. We had a young pitcher, and he missed his spot up and in. We had nine walks. I think they had 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position. We sure as hell didn’t want to add to that. Again, I don’t understand the ejection.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Erik Cordier getting thrown out of the game Monday for allegedly throwing at a batter in the Marlins’ 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly ball Aug. 24. He hopes to be activated Aug. 25.

--CF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 17 that revealed no structural damage. As of Aug. 23, he still couldn’t run full speed.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 24.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

RHP Kendry Flores

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Derek Dietrich

CF Cole Gillespie

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Marcell Ozuna