Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins got good news Tuesday afternoon from All-Star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Then the Marlins went out and played an aggressive brand of baseball Tuesday night that beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2, surely making Stanton proud.

Before the game, Stanton (fractured left hand) said he is “about a week and a half” away from playing again.

If that timetable holds, Stanton could return by Sept. 4, when the first-place New York Mets visit Miami.

Stanton said he does not expect to take a minor league rehab stint and will instead work on his timing in the batting cages.

In the meantime, the Marlins played much better than their dismal 51-75 record Tuesday. They beat a good Pirates team (75-49, second-best record in the majors) by getting strong starting pitching from Brad Hand and by running the bases aggressively.

The Marlins stole five bases -- including a career-high tying four by Dee Gordon -- and had five doubles and one triple.

For one night, at least, the Marlins were an impressive team.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-8, 4.56 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Chris Narveson, 1-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Narveson will get his first major league start since 2012 when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday. Narveson, who joined the Marlins this year, is 1-0 in six relief appearances this season with a 3.86 ERA. He has faced the Pirates twice, but both of those outings came in 2011, when he was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts.

--LHP Brad Hand (4-3) beat the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs in a career-high eight innings. Hand scattered nine hits but was helped by the fact that he did not walk a batter, and he allowed just one extra-base hit (a double).

--LF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He was also aggressive on the base-paths, going from first to third on a single, a gambit that forced in a run for his team when center fielder Andrew McCutchen bobbled the ball.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left hand) said he is “about a week and a half” away from playing again. If that timetable holds, Stanton could return by Sept. 4, when the Mets visit Miami. Stanton said he does not expect to take a minor league rehab stint and will instead work on his timing in the batting cages.

--RHP Kendry Flores was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, due to right shoulder tendinitis. The Marlins are hopeful of getting Flores back in September for some pitching depth.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday and live batting practice Saturday. The Marlins are hoping he can return in September, when he could provide depth in the rotation or in long relief.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw about 70 pitches in a rehab game at Class A Jupiter on Thursday. Cosart could return to the rotation in early September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very cool to see the fans do that. I feel really confident in myself. I think I can start here. I‘m just trying to put together a few good starts to end the season.” -- Marlins LHP Brad Hand, after leaving to a standing ovation on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kendry Flores (due to right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly ball Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 24.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich