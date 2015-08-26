Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH
MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins got good news Tuesday afternoon from All-Star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.
Then the Marlins went out and played an aggressive brand of baseball Tuesday night that beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2, surely making Stanton proud.
Before the game, Stanton (fractured left hand) said he is “about a week and a half” away from playing again.
If that timetable holds, Stanton could return by Sept. 4, when the first-place New York Mets visit Miami.
Stanton said he does not expect to take a minor league rehab stint and will instead work on his timing in the batting cages.
In the meantime, the Marlins played much better than their dismal 51-75 record Tuesday. They beat a good Pirates team (75-49, second-best record in the majors) by getting strong starting pitching from Brad Hand and by running the bases aggressively.
The Marlins stole five bases -- including a career-high tying four by Dee Gordon -- and had five doubles and one triple.
For one night, at least, the Marlins were an impressive team.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-8, 4.56 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Chris Narveson, 1-0, 3.86 ERA)
--LHP Chris Narveson will get his first major league start since 2012 when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday. Narveson, who joined the Marlins this year, is 1-0 in six relief appearances this season with a 3.86 ERA. He has faced the Pirates twice, but both of those outings came in 2011, when he was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA in two starts.
--LHP Brad Hand (4-3) beat the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs in a career-high eight innings. Hand scattered nine hits but was helped by the fact that he did not walk a batter, and he allowed just one extra-base hit (a double).
--LF Christian Yelich (bruised right knee) returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He was also aggressive on the base-paths, going from first to third on a single, a gambit that forced in a run for his team when center fielder Andrew McCutchen bobbled the ball.
--RHP Kendry Flores was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, due to right shoulder tendinitis. The Marlins are hopeful of getting Flores back in September for some pitching depth.
--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday and live batting practice Saturday. The Marlins are hoping he can return in September, when he could provide depth in the rotation or in long relief.
--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw about 70 pitches in a rehab game at Class A Jupiter on Thursday. Cosart could return to the rotation in early September.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very cool to see the fans do that. I feel really confident in myself. I think I can start here. I‘m just trying to put together a few good starts to end the season.” -- Marlins LHP Brad Hand, after leaving to a standing ovation on Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Kendry Flores (due to right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.
--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly ball Aug. 24.
--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.
--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.
--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.
--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7.
--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 24.
--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.
--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.
--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.
RHP Tom Koehler
LHP Brad Hand
LHP Justin Nicolino
LHP Adam Conley
RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)
LHP Mike Dunn
RHP Bryan Morris
LHP Chris Narveson
RHP Brian Ellington
RHP Kyle Barraclough
RHP Erik Cordier
RHP Scott McGough
J.T. Realmuto
Jeff Mathis
1B Casey McGehee
2B Dee Gordon
SS Adeiny Hechavarria
3B Martin Prado
INF Justin Bour
INF Miguel Rojas
LF Christian Yelich
CF Marcell Ozuna
RF Ichiro Suzuki
OF Cole Gillespie
OF Derek Dietrich