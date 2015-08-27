Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Batting below .100 is rarely a good thing, but that’s just about the Miami Marlins’ front office has done in the past calendar year.

We examined all the team’s trades, free-agent and other significant moves, and here’s a report card:

--On Sept 28, 2014, they extended the contract of manager Mike Redmond for two years. Grade: F -- the Marlins looked stupid when they fired him just 38 games into the season, bringing in a man (Dan Jennings) who had never coached above high school.

--In November 2014, the Marlins traded prospect Brian Flynn for reliever Aaron Crow. Grade: F/incomplete. Crow might have been good, but he suffered an arm injury in spring training and was lost for the year.

--In December 2014, they traded pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and first baseman Garrett Jones for third baseman Martin Prado and pitcher David Phelps. Grade: F -- The Marlins gave up on a hard-throwing 25-year-old in Eovaldi, who is 13-2 with a 4.00 ERA this season with the Yankees. In return, the Yankees got a mediocre pitcher in Phelps, who is out for the year, and a third baseman in Prado, who has disappointed offensively. The Marlins owe Prado $10 million for next year and would likely dump his salary if they could. As for Eovaldi, in his past 12 starts, he is 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA.

--In December 2014, the Marlins acquired pitcher Mat Latos from the Reds for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and catcher Chad Wallace. Grade: D -- The Marlins gave up a pitcher in DeSclafani, who is just 25 and has upside. He is 7-9 with a 3.97 ERA. Latos was a bust in Miami.

--Also in December, the Marlins signed first baseman Michael Morse to a two-year, $16 million contract. Grade: F -- He was the biggest bust on the team, and that’s saying something.

--Ah ... here was the Marlins’ big hit. In December, they got second baseman Dee Gordon, pitcher Dan Haren and infielder Miguel Rojas for pitchers Andrew Heaney and Chris Hatcher, infielder Enrique Hernandez and catcher Austin Barnes. Grade: A -- Gordon became an All-Star in Miami, emerging as a standout defensively, hitting and running. Heaney has done a nice job for the Angels, going 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 11 starts. But Gordon was well worth the price of a decent young pitcher.

--In January, they designated reliever Arquimedes Caminero for assignment. Grade: D -- He is now a significant part of the playoff-bound Pirates bullpen. He is 4-1 with a 3.34 ERA in 57 games, and the Marlins got nothing for him.

--In May, they released catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Grade: F -- It wasn’t necessarily a mistake to release him. But it was surely an error to give him $21 million of three years, especially when he did not last even half that time.

--In July, they traded Latos and Morse to the Dodgers. Grade: F/incomplete -- Morse ended up with the Pirates, where he is getting starts at first. Both Latos and Morse will likely end up in the playoffs. The Marlins, meanwhile, did not get highly rated prospects in return, settling mostly for financial relief in terms of getting rid of Morse’s contract.

--In July, they traded Dan Haren to the Cubs. Grade: C- -- They had to get rid of Haren because the Marlins are out of the race, and Haren’s contract expires this season. With no leverage, the Marlins in all likelihood end up with no major league return here.

--In July, they traded Steve Cishek to the Cardinals for reliever Kyle Barraclough. Grade: C/incomplete; Cishek was the Marlins’ closer the past two years before falling apart in 2015. He has been quickly rebuilt in St. Louis, however, posting a 0.79 ERA in his first 12 games. Barraclough, who has a 1.04 ERA in his first seven appearances with the Marlins, could help long-term, but it remains to be seen.

--In July, they traded Sam Dyson to the Rangers for catcher Tomas Telis and another prospect. Grade: D/incomplete -- Dyson is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his first 13 games with Texas. Telis projects as a backup while Dyson is proving to be valuable in Texas.

All in all, this has been a terrible year of transactions for the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-7, 2.49 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-1, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino, a rookie with a 2-1 record and a 3.77 ERA, will start Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates. Nicolino not only has to face a tough Pirates lineup, he also has the challenge of trying to match zeroes with Pirates ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.49 ERA). This will be Nicolino’s sixth career start and his first against Pittsburgh.

--LHP Chris Narveson (1-1), who got his first major league start since 2012, was hit hard by the Pirates on Wednesday. Narveson allowed eight hits, three walks and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. In two previous starts against the Pirates -- albeit back in 2011 -- Narveson was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA.

--LHP Brad Hand, who beat the Pirates on Tuesday to improve to 4-3, is confident he can be a full-time starter for the Marlins next year. Hand, 25, broke into the majors at age 21, with the Marlins, and he was immediately overmatched, going 1-8. This is the first year he has had a winning record -- as modest as it is -- and he has the support of manager Dan Jennings. “He got called up before he was ready,” Jennings said of the 2011 season. “He’s still a young pitcher. He’s getting a chance to start, and he is making the most of it as of late.”

--3B Martin Prado pulled a solo homer down the line in left field in Wednesday’s first inning against the Pirates. It was his sixth homer of the season and his second in the past week. All six of his homers this year have gone to left field. In fact, Prado hasn’t hit an opposite-field home run since 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was a little amped up. I was missing up a little bit, trying to do too much. If you took the second inning away, we would have been right in the game. It stinks, but you have to learn from it.” -- Marlins LHP Chris Narveson, on his first start in three years, which was a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kendry Flores (due to right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 26 and live batting practice Aug. 29.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 24.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich