Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are not in a pennant race -- but they can sure have an effect on one.

Over the next 24 days, the Marlins will play the top two teams in the NL East -- the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals -- a combined total of 16 games.

So far, the Marlins have been a bigger thorn on the side of the Nationals, holding a 5-4 edge over them this season.

The Mets, meanwhile are 9-4 against the Marlins. The Mets swept the Marlins in four games in April and swept the Fish again, this time in three games, August 3-5 in Miami. The Marlins took two of three in the other two series, but both of those were before the Mets made several moves to strengthen their offense.

Miami, meanwhile, had its way with the Nationals early, sweeping them in three games in April. But the Nationals took two of three from the Fish in May and took two of three again, this time in late July.

Here is one more factor that could sway the NL East as it pertains to the Marlins’ role as spoilers: Miami expects to have three of its best players back soon -- starting pitcher Jose Fernandez, reliever Carter Capps and slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Starting pitcher Jarred Cosart is also close to a return.

Just when they return -- Stanton is expected back for the start of the Mets series on Sept. 4 -- and how well they perform against the Nationals or Mets could tip the scales one way or another.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-10, 2.79 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 1-1, 4.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley will open Miami’s six-game road trip by starting at the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Nationals, who have been fading in their attempt to catch the New York Mets in the NL East, will throw Max Scherzer. That’s a tough opponent for Conley, a rookie who will be making just his fifth career start. Conley does not throw hard -- 88-to-91 mph -- and will likely have to pinpoint with his location to beat the Nationals.

--LHP Justin Nicolino (2-2), who started against the Pirates on Thursday, allowed six hits, four walks and two runs in six innings. He gave up two big hits that either led to or resulted in a run -- a triple to C Francisco Cervelli and a solo homer to 1B Pedro Alvarez. But Nicolino got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the third by getting Cervelli to ground out to second. Had he not gotten that out, things might have been far worse for the Marlins rookie.

--RHP Andre Rienzo (right knee laceration) was activated from the disabled list. Rienzo, a 27-year-old native of Brazil, is 6-8 with a 5.84 ERA since breaking into the majors in 2013. For his career, he made 34 appearances, including 21 as a starter. This year, all six of his outings have been in relief.

--RHP Scott McGough, who made his big-league debut on Aug. 20, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. McGough, a Pennsylvania native who turns 26 in October, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dodgers. He compiled a 7.36 ERA in three relief appearances with the Marlins.

--LF Christian Yelich (right ankle, right knee) did not start and is day-to-day. He suffered a right knee contusion on Aug. 10 and returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. But he fouled a pitch off his right ankle and is still experiencing some discomfort in his knee.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) is set to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Monday or Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since June 27 -- longer than the Marlins had expected -- and he has been missed by a team starving for offense. Even with all the time Stanton has missed, he started Wednesday fifth in the National League with 27 homers, just four off the lead.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) was set to throw his final rehab game Wednesday night at Class A Jupiter. After going 13-11 with a 3.69 ERA last season, 2015 has been a disaster for Cosart. He is just 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA. He hasn’t pitched for the Marlins since May 4. And he hasn’t won for the Marlins since May 13. But Cosart is still very young -- 25 -- and assuming the vertigo issues he has had this season are in his rear-view mirror, he still should have a bright future.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s one of the better pitchers in the National League. His stuff is quality.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole after a loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (right ankle, right knee) did not start Aug, 27 and is day to day.

--RHP Kendry Flores (due to right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Aug. 30 or 31.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 26 and live batting practice Aug. 29.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich