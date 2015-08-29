Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- After nearly a full season in the majors for the first time, first baseman Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins feels good about his year but also realizes there is much to work on.

Drafted by the Chicago Cubs, Bour was picked up by the Marlins in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft.

The left-handed hitting first baseman hit .284 with one homer in 39 games and 74 at-bats with the Marlins last season.

He spent most of the year at Triple-A New Orleans, where he hit .306 with 18 homers in 103 games and 385 at-bats.

“It is one of those things where you learn as you go. I was up and down last year. For me this has been a great learning experience to experience a full year in the big leagues and know what to expect,” he said Friday. “It is something you need to do.”

Bour is hitting .250 this year with 12 homers after going 0-for-3 on Friday at Washington. He entered the game 14-for-39 with two homers in 15 career games against the Nationals.

“I feel like I have accomplished some things I wanted to. There is always room for improvement. I am seeing a lot of pitchers for the first time, especially relievers,” Bour said. “For the most part I feel pretty good about the season.”

Bour hit his first big league homer against the Nationals in Miami last year and he hit a homer in Washington earlier this season.

A native of nearby Centreville, Va., Bour was back in his home region when the Marlins began a series on Friday in Washington.

Bour, 27, went to Westfield High in Northern Virginia and was drafted out of George Mason by the Cubs in the 25th round in 2009. Now he can help keep the Nationals out of the playoffs.

“I don’t try to think about that. We need to take it one game at a time and try to help the team be successful,” Bour said of being a possible spoiler.

Bour started Friday against the Nationals and hit No. 5 in the order against starter Max Scherzer.

“You want to look fastball but he has nasty off-speed. You have to stick to your plan,” Bour said of facing Scherzer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-12, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Bour grew up in Northern Virginia and played at George Mason University, about 30 miles from Nationals Park. He started at first and was hitless in three at-bats Friday before family and friends.

--LHP Adam Conley started Friday in his first outing of his career against the Marlins. He gave up three runs in five innings plus three batters and got his second big league win.

--INF Dee Gordon had one hit and scored a run. He is hitting .332.

--3B Martin Prado hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer and also had a double. “He’s aggressive. He attacks the hitters. When you know that he’s trying to attack you, that’s when you have to be aggressive. There’s been a couple times when he’s made real good pitches and I just swing, and I get a hit,” Prado said of Scherzer. “It’s always a battle. That’s all it’s about. I respect him. He’s a real good pitcher. And he always battles.”

--RHP Tom Koehler will start on Saturday. He will face the Nationals on the road in the second game of the series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The bullpen stepped up in a big way. There were helped some defensively.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after a win over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (sore right ankle, sore right knee) did not play Aug. 27-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Aug. 30 or 31.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 26 and live batting practice Aug. 29.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich