Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The pitching staff of the Miami Marlins made history in their weekend series at Washington.

But it was not all good.

On Friday, rookie Adam Conley started for the Marlins and got the win. It was the fourth start in a row by a lefty -- the first time that had happened in franchise history.

But on Saturday, right-hander Tom Koehler started and was tagged with the loss, 5-1. He gave up three home runs -- the second time this year he has done that at Nationals Park.

He is track to start this coming weekend against the New York Mets after a midweek series at Atlanta. Koehler lost his seventh start in a row.

“I pitch five days from now and I‘m just going to keep going out there and pitching like I know how and trust in my abilities and trust in what got me here. No one’s feeling bad for me,” Koehler said after Saturday start. “I‘m not going to quit. I‘m going to give these guys everything I’ve got every pitch I throw. Eventually something’s got to change.”

He is 8-13 with an ERA of 4.12 this year and still leads the team in quality starts with 15. Brad Hand took the loss in a 7-4 setback to the Nationals on Sunday.

Lefty Chris Narveson will start Monday against the Braves. It will be just his second start this year and eighth appearance after he was signed by the Marlins in December.

The Marlins will play at the Mets the first weekend of September and then return to Washington the second weekend of the month as they face the top two teams in the division.

“It’s a chance to play the spoiler,” said Marlins manager Dan Jennings. “It’s a great experience for a lot of these young guys and some of our young pitchers especially are getting opportunities to showcase their abilities and for the most part they are stepping up in a big way. That will be big for them as we go forward, certainly big for us but we’re playing these games with the intent to win them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Chris Narveson, 1-1, 7.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-6, 5.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Martin Prado got a hit in his first five games this year at Nationals Park. But he was held hitless Sunday and his average fell to .272.

--2B Dee Gordon entered Sunday with a batting average of .424 with two outs, the best mark in the majors. He led off the game with a bunt single to third and just beat the throw. He then went to third when Ichiro Suzuki lined a double to right. Gordon then scored on a three-run homer by Justin Bour. He ended the day 1-for-5 and is batting .332.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki lined a double to right on the first pitch from Stephen Strasburg in the first inning. That sent leadoff hitter Dee Gordon to third base. Both then scored when Justin Bour launched a three-run in the first. Suzuki ended the day with one hit and is batting .251.

--1B Justin Bour crushed a three-run homer in the first Sunday off Stephen Strasburg to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead. It was the second homer of the series for Bour, who played at George Mason University in Virgina. Bour has 14 homers this year in his first full year in the majors. It was the fourth homer against Washington and third at Nationals Park.

--LHP Brad Hand made the start Sunday for the Marlins. He gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. “It’s just a matter of execution I mean if I make a pitch there in the fifth inning get out of that inning we still have a lead and im still pitching,” he said.

--LHP Chris Narveson will make his second start of the year Monday at Atlanta. It will be his eighth appearance this year for the Marlins after he was signed in December. It will be his first ever start against the Braves and second outing.

--OF Christian Yelich (right ankle, right knee) pinch-hit in the ninth inning Sunday. He singled against closer Jonathan Papelbon and then left for a pinch-runner. He came off the DL on Aug. 25 but did not play in the first two games of the series at Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just couldn’t make some pitches there in tough situations when he needed to.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on LHP Brad Hand after a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is expected to take batting practice at Class A Jupiter on Aug. 30 or 31.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he will throw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 26 and live batting practice Aug. 29.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Chris Narveson

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich