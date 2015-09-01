Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If all goes well in a short rehab stint, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton could be back in the Miami Marlins’ lineup Friday for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Stanton, who had surgery June 28 to remove a broken left hamate bone, is scheduled to return to the field Tuesday when Jupiter hosts Fort Myers in a Class A Florida State League doubleheader.

He is expected to play one game in right field and be the designated hitter in the other, with a third game for the Hammerheads likely to follow on Wednesday.

“I think it’s good that he has progressed to that point,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Monday before Miami beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0. “If he passes this test, than hopefully we’ll see him in the lineup for our next series.”

Stanton had 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games before getting hurt on a swing June 26.

The 25-year-old slugger previously said he wasn’t planning on playing in any rehab games, but he changed his mind because of the length of time he has been sidelined.

Stanton was runner-up for National League MVP last year despite having his season ended on Sept. 11 when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers in Milwaukee.

The right-handed hitter finished last season with 37 homers and 105 RBIs in 145 games, posting a .288 average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-2, 3.65 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 1-2, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Narveson pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings Monday against the Braves in his second start for Miami. He allowed just two hits before having to come out because of a blister on his left middle finger. Narveson (2-1) came into the game with a 7.04 ERA after being roughed up by Pittsburgh in his previous outing. It was his first victory as a starter since 2011 with Milwaukee.

--LHP Justin Nicolino takes a stretch of three consecutive impressive outings into his start against the Braves on Tuesday in Atlanta. In those three games, the rookie gave up just six earned runs over 20 1/3 innings. Nicolino was called up from Triple-A New Orleans when RHP Jose Fernandez went on the disabled list Aug. 11 because of a biceps strain.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday, and he could be activated as soon as Friday, when the Marlins open a home series with the Mets. The slugger sustained a broken left hamate bone on a swing June 26. He had 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games prior to the injury.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, bothered by vertigo since most of the season, is scheduled to make another rehab start with Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. He is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine games with Miami and 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in seven minor league games. Cosart rejoined the Marlins in mid-July but gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jose Urena, on the disabled list with a left knee contusion, is set to pitch in a rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Tuesday. He was hurt when hit by a comebacker in Atlanta on Aug. 6. Urena is 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 11 games for the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge for him and big for us, too. Unfortunately he had the blister problem, but he was tremendous. He stepped up in a big way, especially after his last start.” -- Manager Dan Jenkins, on LHP Chris Narveson, who got the win Monday against the Braves despite leaving in the fifth inning with a blister.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Narveson (blister on left middle finger) left his Aug. 31 start in the sixth inning.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He is scheduled to play on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2, and he could be activated as soon as Sept. 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Chris Narveson

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich