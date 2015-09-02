Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins did not make any additions to the roster when they expanded on Tuesday. A season loaded with injuries have already allowed many of the team’s top prospects to join the major league team.

“Where we are record-wise, this is still an audition process going on,” manager Dan Jennings said. “A lot of our young pitchers were able to get a head start and they’ll continue to get chances on a nightly basis.”

The Marlins have two rookie position players on the roster: first baseman Justin Bour and catcher J.T. Realmuto. They have five active rookie pitchers on the roster: starters Justin Nicolino and Adam Conley and relievers Brian Ellington, Erik Cordier and Kyle Barraclough. Rookie pitchers Jose Urena and Kendry Flores are on the disabled list.

It appears that Bour will get a chance to play every day for the remainder of the season. The left-handed hitter had played primarily against right-handed pitchers, but has shown the ability to hang in against southpaws.

“He’s put himself on the radar with the quality of at-bats and with the power he’s shown,” Jennings said. “He’s always been a good hitter and now he’s showing the ability to lift the ball.”

In 100 games, Bour is batting .257 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs.

Jennings said the Marlins could add more players to the roster over the next week. Miami is also likely to get outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Urena back from rehab assignments. Both reported to the Class A team in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-79

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 2-1, 4.96 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-5, 5.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley will make his sixth start of the season for the Marlins. He’s 2-1 with a 4.96 ERA, with 11 walks and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He’s made one previous appearance against the Braves this season, allowing three runs in a three-inning relief stint.

--LHP Justin Nicolino (3-2) scattered six hits, walked two and struck out three. It matched the seven scoreless innings he threw in his major league debut against Cincinnati on June 20. The Marlins played some solid defense behind Nicolino, turning three double plays in his behalf. Miami has turned 13 double plays during the 44 innings thrown by the left-hander this season.

--1B Justin Bour was 1-for-4 with a long home run, his 15th, and three RBIs. On the current road trip, Bour is 6-for-19 with three homers and eight RBIs. Bour also made a nice play on a line drive, which he turned into a double play.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton was sent to Class A Jupiter to begin a rehab assignment. Stanton has been out since being hit by a pitch on June 27 and suffering a broken left hand. In 74 games before his injury, Stanton was batting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs.

--RHP Jose Urena was sent to Class A Jupiter to begin a rehab assignment. Urena has been out with a bruised left knee since Aug. 7. Before his injury, Urena was 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA. In 11 games, nine of them starts, Urena had thrown 49 1/3 innings and allowed 29 runs on 57 hits, with 18 walks and 21 strikeouts.

--2B Dee Gordon was 2-for-5, one of them his 13th bunt for a hit this season. Gordon also stole two bases, his ninth multi-steal game of the year. Gordon has 46 bunt hits since entering the major leagues in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is an audition for young pitchers and the guys who step up are taking advantage of their opportunities.” -- Manager Dan Jennings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He was sent to Class A Jupiter for a rehab assignment Sept. 1, and he could be activated as soon as Sept. 4.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1.

--LHP Chris Narveson (blister on left middle finger) left his Aug. 31 start in the sixth inning.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Chris Narveson

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich