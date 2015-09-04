Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Dan Jennings’ future role with the Miami Marlins should be determined soon.

A meeting is planned for Thursday in Miami when the Marlins have an off day and Jennings is expected to be asked to return to his role as general manger after replacing Mike Redmond as manager in May.

Jennings’ time in the dugout was always likely to be short term, but the meeting with owner Jeffrey Loria, team president David Samson and president of baseball operations Michael Hill should clarify things.

Jennings, who will finish the season as manager, is expected to stay with the Marlins, but his name has also surfaced as a possible candidate to become general manager of Seattle, who recently fired Jack Zduriencik.

The Marlins are expected to make a push for an experienced manager. Don Mattingly could draw interest if he doesn’t return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Larry Bowa, the Philadelphia bench coach, is another possibility.

Jennings, who took over the Marlins when they were 16-22, has 31 years of professional experience in player development. He never coached or managed at the professional level before moving into the dugout with the Marlins, though.

The Marlins, beset by injuries and disappointing performances, have been one of the biggest disappointments in the majors this season.

Miami is 55-79 even with the three-game sweep of the Braves in Atlanta that got them into third place in the National League East for the first time since May 14.

Extensive changes in the player development and scouting departments are ahead no matter who the general manager is going forward.

If Jennings doesn’t return to the GM role, Michael Berger could be promoted from assistant GM to fill the spot.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-79

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-7, 2.32 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Kohler, 8-13, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich, reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 25, tied a career best as he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles Wednesday against the Braves. The big game came after he was 2-for-4 with a double on Tuesday in his first game back in the starting lineup after suffering a right knee contusion at Atlanta in early August. Yelich is hitting .373 (19-for-51) against the Braves this season and has a .335 career average (55-for-164) against them.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Braves after feeling tightness his left hamstring running out an infield hit in the second inning. “Right now it just looks like a cramp,” manager Dan Jennings said. The hit lifted Hechavarria’s average to .281 and he has five homers, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 130 games.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton’s return for this weekend’s series against the New York Mets was in doubt after he didn’t play in a rehab game for Class A Advanced Jupiter on Wednesday. He departed the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader after two at-bats because of discomfort in his left hand and wrist. He had surgery for a broken hamate bone in late June and has been on the disabled list since. Stanton had 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games prior to the injury.

--RHP Tom Koehler will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when he faces the New York Mets in Miami on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. He’s been hurt by homers, three times giving on a trio in a game. The losing streak has dropped Kohler to 8-13 and he has a 4.12 ERA. He has lost to the Mets twice this season.

--LHP Raudel Lazo was added to the 40-man roster and promoted from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. He was 3-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the Suns after going 1-1 in a 1.50 ERA in eight games for Class A Advanced Jupiter. Lazo, 26, was signed in 2011 after defecting from Cuba.

--INF/OF Don Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery in mid-July, was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He injured his elbow while rehabbing from a broken finger in the minors and underwent reconstructive surgery in July. Kelly appeared in just two games for the Marlins, going 0-for-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve beat us up here pretty good over the last couple years. This was good for us. We’re just trying to finish this last month up strong.” -- Marlins LF Christian Yelich, after a win over the Braves on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Chris Narveson (blister on left middle finger) left his Aug. 31 start in the sixth inning.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 7. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Chris Narveson

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich