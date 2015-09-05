Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Dan Jennings said he likes his job -- even if it is in peril.

Jennings, who took over as manager after the Miami Marlins got off to a 16-22 start and fired Mike Redmond, has been unable to turn the team around.

The Marlins are 56-79 after beating the New York Mets 6-5 in 11 innings on Friday night.

When asked before Friday’s game if there were a meeting held this week in which his future as the Marlins’ manager was discussed, Jennings was coy.

”Was there a meeting? I don’t know,“ Jennings said. ”If there was, I wouldn’t make it for public disclosure.

”My son is texting me and saying, ‘Hey, this is being written ...’ Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But not everyone is entitled to the facts.

“Right now, I‘m the manager, and that’s what I like. I like the way these guys are playing.”

True, the Marlins have won four games in a row. But it’s also true that this season was over long ago for Miami. It’s been a mess with losses, injuries and a barren farm system.

There’s virtually no way Jennings stays as manager beyond this season, and it would not be a surprise if he is with another organization in 2016.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-79

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 12-11, 4.42 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 4-4. 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand starts against the Mets on Saturday. He is 0-4 in 13 career games against the Mets, including five starts. But if you go by his ERA, Hand has pitched better against the Mets (3.50) than he has against the majors as a whole (4.46).

--RHP Tom Koehler pitched six innings against the Mets on Friday, allowing five hits, five walks and two runs. The five walks tied a career high.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 4 due to an inner-ear issue that caused dizziness and nausea, returned to the Marlins on Friday. The Marlins haven’t won a game he has pitched since May 13, and Cosart hasn’t recorded a win since April 22. Cosart, 1-4 this season with a 5.36 ERA, could start on Sunday against the Mets. Another possibility is LHP Chris Narveson, who has a blister on his left middle finger.

--OF Marcell Ozuna on Friday started in right field for the first time this season and just the fifth time in the past two years. Marlins manager Dan Jennings, though, called right field Ozuna’s “natural position.” Ozuna played 36 games in right in 2014. In the minors, he made 391 starts in right field and a combined total of 69 in center and left.

--OF Christian Yelich, who started in center on Friday, said his preferred position is left, where he won a Gold Glove last year.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who came out of Wednesday’s game in Atlanta after tweaking his left hamstring, was replaced by Miguel Rojas in Friday’s starting lineup. Hechavarria leads all NL shortstops in defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating, two of the metrics used in deciding Gold Glove winners. Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria will be out one or two more days.

--RHP Jose Urena (bruised left knee) was activated from the disabled list. He will pitch out of the bullpen.

--INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Solano will be used as a utility infielder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Great team win. We gave them some opportunities to get back in game, but we just kept answering back offensively.” -- Marlins RHP Tom Koehler, after a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Chris Narveson (blister on left middle finger) left his Aug. 31 start in the sixth inning.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Chris Narveson

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Jose Urena

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich