Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Sunday. But Marlins right-hander Jarred Cosart, who started the game but left with a no-decision, was just thrilled to be on a big-league mound, no matter the result.

Cosart said what had been reported as vertigo was actually an inner-ear disorder that caused dizziness and nausea.

He is now symptom-free, but only after spending 12 days a month ago in Chicago, where he was put through a battery of tests.

”I saw a specialist,“ Cosart said. ”They put you in a dark room, and you are following a lot of flashing lights around, following laser pointers, balance stuff, getting your eyes and ears back in sync with each other.

“A lot of the way you combat dizziness is by them making you dizzy. I did that for two hours a day, twice a day for 12 days. I did all sorts of exercises, a long process. It’s not fun, but everything feels good now.”

Cosart said the problem stemmed from the fact that the main nerve in his right ear was 70 percent less responsive than the main one in his left ear.

“I learned a lot about the ear and the brain,” Cosart said. “I had a lot of time to read up on it, aside from what the doctors told me. I just hope no one ever has to go through with that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 0-0, 8.31 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-2. 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino, a rookie, will start against the Brewers on Monday. It will be his eighth start of the season/career, including one against the Brewers. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA against Milwaukee. Against the league as a whole, Nicolino is 3-2 with a 4.07 ERA. In the minors this season, he was 7-7 with a 3.52 ERA.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 4 due to an inner-ear issue that caused dizziness and nausea, returned to the mound against the Mets on Sunday and got a no-decision. Cosart, who was on a pitch count since it was his first start back, lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, one walk and one run. He threw 88 pitches. Cosart hasn’t recorded a win since April 22.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist) said Sunday he may not return this season. This would be the second straight year that Stanton is injured and unable to finish the season, which is a shame for Miami because he has developed into perhaps the best power hitter in the game.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) missed his third straight game. He ranks second among National League shortstops in hits (132) and batting average and leads in most defensive metrics.

--RHP Carter Capps (elbow) still feels discomfort and is not ready to return. If he could ever stay healthy, Capps -- who has one of the most frightening fastballs in the majors -- could be the Marlins’ closer for 2016 and beyond.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to be around the game a long time to see a better at-bat than that. The pitches (Prado) fouled off -- from the fastballs to the changeups -- and then to have that type of finish was tremendous.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on 3B Martin Prado’s second walk-off RBI of the three-game series Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4-6. He is day-to-day.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich