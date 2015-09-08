Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins hope to learn from the Matt Harvey situation.

Harvey, the ace of the New York Mets, is in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and his agent, Scott Boras, recently disclosed that the surgeon who did the operation recommends the pitcher not exceed 180 innings this year.

With Harvey already at 166 1/3 inning entering Tuesday’s start at Washington, that comment caused a stir in New York.

Miami has its own pitcher who came back this year from Tommy John surgery, Jose Fernandez, who threw 77 innings this season before sustaining a biceps injury. He is set to return to the rotation Saturday for a start against the Nationals.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said the issue with Fernandez will be addressed next year.

“Whether it’s him potentially skipping some starts or something else, we realize that it’s essentially been a year and a half since he’s gone through a full major league season,” Jennings said.

Fernandez has not thrown a full major league season since 2013. He is 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA in seven starts this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 9-5, 2.42 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 3-1, 5.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley (3-1, 5.02 ERA) will make his seventh start of the year for the Marlins on Tuesday against the Brewers. Conley was 9-3 with a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans this year, but he has been hit hard since getting promoted to the majors.

--LHP Justin Nicolino was hit hard by the Brewers on Monday. The rookie allowed nine hits -- including five for extra bases -- and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. The outing ended Nicolino’s streak of four consecutive quality starts.

--RHP Jose Fernandez, who has been out since Aug. 7 due to a biceps injury, will return to the rotation Saturday against Washington. Expect Fernandez to operate under a pitch limit in that game, likely in the 70-80 range.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game. He should return this week.

--SS Donovan Solano made his first start since June 24 and got the Marlins’ only RBI in a 9-1 loss to the Brewers. It was his ninth start of the season for Miami. Solano, who was recalled from New Orleans on Friday, played 36 games for the Triple-A club, hitting .271 with three doubles and six RBIs. Over his final 17 games with New Orleans, he was even better, hitting .310.

--C Tomas Telis, acquired from the Texas Rangers on July 31, was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, and he came off the bench to go 1-for-1. He hit .333 in 13 games for New Orleans. Telis gives the Marlins depth at catcher beyond starter J.T. Realmuto and backup Jeff Mathis.

--3B Martin Prado has three game-winning RBIs this year, one short of the franchise record. Prado got his game-winner Sunday on the 12th pitch of the at-bat, the most for any walk-off RBI in the majors since 2009 (Seattle’s Jose Lopez).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not every day you’re going to have good stuff.” -- LHP Justin Nicolino, who took the loss Monday as the Marlins fell 9-1 to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4-7. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He will return to the major league rotation Sept. 12.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich