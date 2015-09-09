Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Name a Marlin ... any Marlin.

Every Marlins 2015 Opening Day starter has, at one point or another, gotten injured, demoted, traded or waived. That includes the closer, five starting pitchers and eight starting position players.

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria was the last domino to fall. Until he injured his hamstring last week, Hechavarria had stayed remarkably healthy, making a strong case for winning a Gold Glove while also showing an improved offensive game.

But now “Hech” has missed five straight games, and he said he is only at 70 percent due to his nagging injury.

”I think I will be back before the season ends,“ Hechavarria said, sounding not very definite. ”To rush back from a hamstring injury isn’t easy.

“I‘m not going to play until I don’t feel (the injury) at all. To play at 90 percent, you can hurt it again. If I can’t run right -- bunt, steal bases -- I‘m not going to play like that.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 1-0, 6.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-13, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler makes his 27th start of the season on Wednesday, facing the Brewers. He is 8-13 with a 4.08 ERA this season but struggled badly in his only game against the Brewers, getting a loss and compiling a 14.54 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

--LHP Adam Conley was in line to pick up a win on Tuesday against the Brewers, but he couldn’t finish the fifth inning despite a 5-2 lead and got a no-decision. Conley lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and two runs. He struck out seven, which tied his career record, previously set on Aug. 18 against this same Brewers team.

--RHP Scott McGough was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. He got into three games for the Marlins earlier this season, posting a 7.36 ERA. His role going forward is mostly in middle or long relief -- an extra arm at this point.

--1B/OF Tommy Medica was claimed on waivers from the San Diego Padres. Medica, 27, is a 6-1, 210-pound right-handed hitter who was the Padres’ 14th-round pick in 2010 out of Santa Clara University. The native Californian made his big-league debut in 2013 and has a .725 OPS in 121 games in the majors. He has hit 12 homers in 240 at-bats, which is pretty decent power. The Marlins, who have lefty-hitting Justin Bour at first base, could be looking for a right-handed hitting option for a platoon. But Medica won’t join the Marlins major-leaguers until next spring.

--C J.T. Realmuto hit two solo homers -- including one inside the park -- against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Realmuto, who has nine homers on the season, tied the score 2-2 in the second inning with a traditional shot over the left-field fence. He hit it on the first pitch of the frame. In the fourth inning, Realmuto hit a drive to deep center that struck a side wall that juts out, creating an odd carom for Brewers rookie center fielder Domingo Santana. That was enough for Realmuto, who has excellent speed for a catcher, to motor around the bases for his first career inside-the-park homer. It was also the first multi-homer game of Realmuto’s brief career. The last Marlins player to have an inside-the-park homer as part of a multi-homer game was Hanley Ramirez in 2006.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria missed his fifth straight start. Hechavarria said on Tuesday that he hopes to return this season but estimated he is only at 70 percent.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. If that goes well, he will start on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not a big bopper.” -- Rookie C J.T. Realmuto, after hitting two solo homers -- including one inside the park -- in the win over the Brewers Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4-8. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He will throw a bullpen session on Sept. 9. If that goes well, he will start on Sept. 12.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich