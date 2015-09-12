Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- When Mike Redmond was fired and Dan Jennings became the manager, it left a gaping hole at the latter’s old job of general manager.

Jennings is a lock not to return as manager next year, and he may not return to his GM job, either. In fact, CBS Sports recently listed the Marlins as one of six franchises with general manager openings.

Here is the really bad part for Marlins fans: CBS listed Miami’s GM opening as the least attractive of the six, primarily because the Marlins have Jeffrey Loria at owner. (CBS called him the “very worst owner in sports.”)

The Marlins also have a tight budget and a disinterested fan base, both issues directly attributable to Loria, and that overshadows the positives, which CBS lists as “new ballpark, great city, (right-hander) Jose Fernandez and (right fielder) Giancarlo Stanton.”

CBS forgot to mention the Marlins’ barren farm system, but make no mistake -- that’s a huge factor here. It’s not just the terrible record on the major league level, it’s the fact that no help is on the horizon in terms of stud rookies.

Free agency likely won’t be much help, either, because Loria is not a big spender, and, even when the Marlins do make a signing, they usually choose wrong.

The problem with the Marlins’ farm system goes beyond bad drafts and selecting players who fall short. It’s also the Marlins’ habit of trading away compensatory draft picks. It’s the Marlins’ habit of trading away prospects. And it’s a lack of investment in Latin America, an area -- because of geography alone -- where the Marlins should be major players.

In a Miami Herald story published Friday, analysts J.J. Cooper of Baseball America and Keith Law of ESPN ripped the Marlins’ farm system.

Cooper called it “bad” and ranked it among the worst in baseball. Beyond pitcher Tyler Kolek, who is a long way from the majors, the Marlins have no Top-100 prospects and would struggle to place anyone on a list expanded to the best 300.

Law blamed Loria and wondered aloud if the Marlins will eventually have to trade established young standouts on the major league level -- Stanton, Fernandez or left fielder Christian Yelich -- to gain several prospects in return.

The Marlins recently hired Marc DelPiano to run their farm system, and he and the general manager -- whoever that may be -- are in for a difficult and painful process as they attempt to turn this franchise around.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-81

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-4, 4.41 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-0, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez , who is 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his career at Marlins Park, gets the start Saturday against Washington. It will be his first start since suffering a biceps injury on Aug. 7.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, in just his second start since coming off the disabled list, pitched five scoreless innings against the Nationals on Friday, getting a tough-luck no-decision. He threw 90 pitches, 55 of them for strikes. Cosart allowed four hits and three walks.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, out since June 26 (fractured left wrist), has increased the intensity of batting practice, hoping to make a return before the season expires. Said Marlins manager Dan Jennings: “If you can get him back and write ‘Stanton’ in your lineup, even if it’s for one day, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who has missed seven straight starts (hamstring), will try to run full speed in a day or two and hopes to play within one week. Hechavarria is widely regarded as one of the best-fielding shortstops in baseball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think this is a great challenge for us -- to go head to head against teams that are fighting for a playoff berth. It shows the fight and fire that our guys have.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after a win over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4-11.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He began throwing long toss Aug. 23, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 27. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 9. He is set to be activated for a Sept. 12 start.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11 with the hopes of returning.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich