Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins were unable to complete a sweep against the Washington Nationals on Sunday with a 5-0 loss, but still had a successful homestand.

Miami finished 6-3 on the homestand winning all three series against the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Nationals.

“We won three series to go 6-3, and I‘m very proud of the way these guys have played over these last three or four weeks,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “I liked the effort and the energy and playing smart, aggressive baseball.”

The Marlins were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s loss, dropping them to 61-82. It also assured the Marlins of their sixth consecutive losing season. They have not made the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2003.

Miami, which is 9-3 in their last 12, will begin a seven-game road trip at New York on Monday. The Marlins are 6-10 against the Mets this season.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-3, 3.72 ERA) at Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-0, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Martin Prado finished the nine-game homestand batting .406 (13 for 32) with four doubles and seven RBIs. Prado has reached base safely in 36 of his last 38 games with a .382 on-base percentage over that span.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki singled in the sixth inning for his 2,931st career hit surpassing Rogers Hornsby and Jake Beckley for 35th on the all-time hit list. Suzuki is hitting .129 (8 for 62) over his last 19 games.

--LHP Brad Hand is 0-3 with a 13.72 ERA over his last three starts and has been unable to pitch at least five innings in each of those outings. Prior to his recent skid Hand pitched eight innings and allowed two runs in a win over Pittsburgh on Aug. 25.

--C Jeff Mathis was the only Marlins player with more than one hit on Sunday as he recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Mathis is 4 for 10 with two doubles, one home run, and three RBIs over his last three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My command has been a lot better. It’s just one of those days where I didn’t have it.” -- Marlins LHP Brad Hand, after a loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game and did not play Sept. 4-13.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1, but he did not play Sept. 2, making his activation date unclear. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11 with the hopes of returning.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich