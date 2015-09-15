Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins have long been in the position of trying to impact the National League East race without actually being in it. However, manager Dan Jennings hopes the experiences the Marlins gain against the New York Mets and Washington Nationals this month will yield positive results next year.

“If you’re going to get better, looking forward to next year with young guys, you need to play the best,” Jennings said Monday afternoon, hours before the Marlins squandered a two-run lead and lost to the NL East-leading Mets 4-3 at Citi Field.

The Marlins are in the midst of a 16-game stretch in which they play the Mets and Nationals 13 times. The Monday game was the fourth of 10 straight against the Mets and Nationals. Washington remained 9 1/2 games behind New York by edging the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in 10 innings Monday.

Miami took two of three from the Mets at Marlins Park from Sept. 4-6 and won the first two games of last weekend’s series against the Nationals before losing Sunday’s finale 5-0. The Marlins visit the Mets again Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Washington for four games.

“We’ve played the two teams that are leading the division, and we were able to win two out of three in each one,” Jennings said. “It’s a good challenge. I think right now, knowing that we’re out of it but the opportunity to play (against) teams that are playing for something -- with our youth, it’s only going to make us better as we look forward to ‘16.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-13, 3.99 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 13-7, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will face a familiar opponent at a familiar place Tuesday when he takes the mound against the Mets at Citi Field. Koehler snapped an eight-start winless drought in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings as the Marlins beat the Brewers, 5-2. The strikeouts and innings pitched were season highs for Koehler, who was 0-6 with a 6.31 ERA in his previous eight starts. This will be Koehler’s 17th career appearance and 14th start against the Mets, both of which are his most against any opponent. He also will be making his eighth appearance and seventh start at Citi Field, where he has pitched more than any other road venue. Koehler is 1-5 with a 4.33 ERA against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he faced them Sept 4, when he allowed two runs over six innings in the Marlins’ 6-5 win at Marlins Park.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) took batting practice with the Marlins on Monday afternoon prior to a 4-3 loss to the Mets. Manager Dan Jennings said he hopes Stanton can come off the disabled list at some point during the seven-game road trip that began Monday night. Stanton was injured June 26 and played in just one rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1 before he was shelved again due to lingering pain in the wrist. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season. Despite missing more than two months, he is still tied for seventh in the National League in homers.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) threw in the bullpen Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said the session went very well for Capps and that the reliever next will throw a simulated game. Jennings said he hopes Capps can return to the Marlins before the end of the season. Capps, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 31 innings over 30 games.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained left hamstring) missed his 10th consecutive game Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria, who was injured legging out a bunt single Sept. 2, tested the hamstring prior to Monday’s game and that he is “progressing the right way.” Hechavarria is batting .281 with five homers, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 130 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two outs, it was his game, and we wanted him to get through that inning with the two outs.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on LHP Justin Nicolino, who gave up a game-tying homer to Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud with two outs in his last inning Monday, the sixth. Miami went on to lose 4-3.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-14. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He took batting practice Sept. 14, and manager Dan Jennings said he hopes Stanton can return during the road trip that ends Sept. 20.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he might next throw a simulated game.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich