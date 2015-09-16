Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Whatever “Saturday Night Live” airs during its 41st season premiere on Oct. 3 may not be as funny as the real-time skit Tuesday at Citi Field that involved cast member Pete Davidson and Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.

Davidson, a 21-year-old Staten Island native who bears an uncanny resemblance to the 23-year-old Yelich, bounded up the dugout steps moments before the Marlins began stretching Tuesday and immediately began mimicking the elaborate routine of 41-year-old outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.

Davidson’s appearance caught everyone by surprise --including Yelich, who had been told by the Marlins months ago that they were going to try and set up a meeting between the lookalikes.

“They’re telling me ‘Hey, your brother’s here,'” Yelich said after the Marlins’ 9-3 win over the New York Mets. “(He said) ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I saw this guy running out in a Yelich jersey. It all kind of hit me.”

The real Yelich still looked a little stunned when he shook hands with Davidson, Yelich then had to quickly explain the imposter to barrel-chested Marlins strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill, who doesn’t look like the type to laugh at someone interloping on his routine.

“Ty didn’t know what was going on and I kind of knew, I kind of remembered,” Yelich said, “I was trying to explain to him ‘Hey, it’s OK, it’s OK.’ Had a good laugh about that.”

A couple minutes of stretching was more than enough for Davidson, who scampered off the field while throwing sunflower seeds behind him as someone shouted “Can’t (expletive) stretch!”

Davidson returned for more, though, and ended up taking a couple swings in the cage before he shagged flies in center field with Yelich, who said Davidson caught a ball.

The two lookalikes chatted about their resemblance to each other. “After games I go to Twitter and (read) ‘Hey, you look like Pete Davidson,’ yeah I get it every night,” Yelich said afterward -- and the quick path they took to their current positions.

“What it was like for him his first time on SNL, what it was like my major league debut -- stuff like that,” Yelich said.

Yelich and Davidson also talked about how often they are told they look even younger than their ages. Davidson is the fourth-youngest cast member in “Saturday Night Live” history and the first cast member born in the 1990s. He turns 22 on Nov. 16, 19 days before Yelich turns 24.

“It was weird for me -- I felt old for, like, the first time ever,” Yelich said. “Usually I‘m always the youngest one, being 23. I get that all the time too, (people) telling me I look like I‘m 16 and stuff.”

After batting practice, Yelich brought Davidson into the clubhouse for a few minutes. Maybe he should consider making Davidson a regular guest: Yelich went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Marlins’ win.

“That was funny, we kind of do look alike,” Yelich said. “He had a good time. I had a good time. It was something different that kind of kept the guys loose.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 3-1, 4.93 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-11, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley will look to pitch into the sixth inning for just the second time in eight big league starts on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Conley didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 8, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4 1/3 innings in the Marlins’ 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The seven strikeouts tied a career high for Conley, who is 2-0 in his last three starts even though he has a 5.02 ERA and hasn’t pitched more than five innings in that span. This will be Conley’s first career start against the Mets. He allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief on Aug. 4 in the Marlins’ 5-1 loss to the Mets at Marlins Park.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained left hamstring) missed his 11th straight game Tuesday. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria continues to improve but needs to display his “full burst” as well as run at full speed before the Marlins consider putting him back in the lineup. Hechavarria was injured legging out a bunt single on Sept. 2. He is batting .281 with five homers, 48 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 130 games this season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday in Washington, where the Marlins will play the Nationals. With the season complete for all the Marlins’ minor league affiliates, a simulated game will serve as a rehab game for Capps. Manager Dan Jennings said Capps could return to the Marlins shortly as long as things go well Friday. Capps, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, is 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 31 innings over 30 games.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) was scheduled to see a hand doctor in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Manager Dan Jennings said the visit could be the final step in Stanton’s path to get cleared to return to the Marlins lineup. Stanton was injured June 26 and played in just one rehab game for Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1 before he was shelved again due to lingering pain in the wrist. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season. He began Tuesday tied for seventh in the National League in homers despite missing more than two months.

--RHP Tom Koehler reached the 10-win mark for the second straight season on Tuesday, when he earned the victory after allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings as the Marlins beat the Mets, 9-3. Koehler allowed his lone run in the first, when the Mets loaded the bases with one out before he retired C Travis d‘Arnaud and 1B Lucas Duda on pop-ups. The win was the second straight for Koehler following an eight-start winless streak. Koehler is now 10-13 with a 3.90 ERA in 29 games (28 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Always want to give those guys a good game. We’re pretty far behind them, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play them hard and kind of show them we haven’t quit.” -- Marlins CF Christian Yelich, after Miami defeated the Mets Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He took batting practice Sept. 14, and manager Dan Jennings said he hopes Stanton can return during the road trip that ends Sept. 20. He visited a hand doctor on Sept. 15 and could have a return date established after that.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sept. 17.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-15. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria continues to improve as of Sept. 15 but needs to display his “full burst” as well as run at full speed before the Marlins consider putting him back in the lineup.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich