Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As he does most years, Dan Jennings spent his birthday Wednesday watching the team that employs him play baseball. But his vantage point for birthday No. 55 was far different than any of the first 54.

Jennings was in the dugout Wednesday, when he earned his first birthday win as a manager as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 6-0, at Citi Field. It was the 108th game Jennings has managed since owner Jeffrey Loria asked him to move from the general manager’s office to the manager’s chair following the firing of Mike Redmond on May 17.

And what has he learned during an experience that appears likely to end when the season concludes on Oct. 4?

“It’s hard to win in the major leagues,” Jennings said. “And I will tell you that when you sit upstairs, the losing doesn’t grind you nearly as bad as it does in the dugout. Crawling in the foxhole with the players -- the game, for me, has always been about the players and who they are and what they do, it’s who the fans pay to see -- but now there is a newfound appreciation for these guys and what they go through and the grind.”

Jennings said managing has reminded him how much he didn’t know as a general manager or front office executive.

“The knowledge that you gain living it versus seeing it or reading about it -- completely daylight and dark,” Jennings said. “Again: The actual grind of going through the game, of understanding what real makeup truly is, knowing guys that will play with a little discomfort or minor injury. Understanding that some nights upstairs, you may think the manager has all of his bullets available when truly he only has ‘X’ and ‘Y’ and ‘Z‘s’ not there. So you learn a lot of things like that that you may not fully be aware of in a different capacity.”

The Marlins have shown improvement under Jennings, who is presiding over a team that’s gone 11-4 since Aug. 31 to improve to 47-61 (a .435 winning percentage) since the firing of Redmond, under whom the Marlins were 16-22 (a .421 winning percentage).

Still, it seems likely that Jennings will serve in a different capacity next year, if not with a different organization entirely. FoxSports.com reported Sept. 9 that the notoriously flighty Loria will ask Jennings to leave the dugout and return to the general manager’s position. FoxSports.com reported Jennings would be open to such a shift -- he is also reportedly interested in remaining manager or pursuing the Seattle Mariners’ general manager’s job -- but that he might have diminished power with the Marlins because other executives have moved into Loria’s inner circle over the last four months.

Asked about what he’d like to do next year, Jennings grinned.

“I‘m working it one day at a time,” Jennings said. “And tonight I‘m a manager.”

Whatever he does and wherever he goes, though, Jennings will take with him the invaluable lessons he’s learned this season.

“It’s been the greatest education that you cannot buy,” Jennings said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-83

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-4, 4.58 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-5, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart will look to earn his first win in almost five months when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. It will be the second straight time Cosart has opposed the Nationals. He didn’t factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five over five shutout innings in the Marlins’ 2-1 win. Cosart, who missed much of this season battling vertigo and also spent two months in the minors, is 0-3 with a 5.02 ERA in eight games (seven starts) since his lone win April 22. He is 0-2 with a 2.82 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals.

--LHP Adam Conley had the best start of his major league career Wednesday, when he earned the win after allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings in the Marlins’ 6-0 victory over the Mets. Conley didn’t throw more than six innings in any of his first seven starts, during which he allowed fewer than two runs once. But on Wednesday, Conley retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a double to 3B David Wright, who was the only Mets player to get as far as second base in the first seven innings. Conley is 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) received a clean bill of health during a visit with a hand doctor in New York on Tuesday. Manager Dan Jennings said Stanton can return to the Marlins lineup as soon as he regains strength in the left hand. Stanton hasn’t played for the Marlins since he was injured on Sept. 26. He is hitting .265 with 27 homers -- still tied for seventh in the National League entering Wednesday -- and 67 RBIs in 74 games this season.

--2B Dee Gordon continued his pursuit of Washington Nationals OF Bryce Harper in the National League batting race Wednesday, when Gordon went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the Marlins’ 6-0 win over the Mets. Gordon raised his average to .332 but gained only .001 on Harper, who also went 2-for-5 in the Nationals’ 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to keep his average at .338. The multi-hit game was the 52nd of the season for Gordon, who also extended his hitting streak against the Mets to 17 games dating back to April 18. Gordon has three homers, 39 RBIs and ranks second in the NL with 51 stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the thing for me that makes me most proud is that these guys are playing the game the right way. It creates fun. And they’re having fun. We’re having fun right now.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after shutting out the Mets Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He took batting practice Sept. 14. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15, and received a clean bill of health. Manager Dan Jennings said Stanton can return to the Marlins lineup as soon as he regains strength in the left hand.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sept. 17.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-15. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich