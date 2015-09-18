Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins are certainly not folding the tent in the final weeks of the season.

“You are still playing for pride,” said outfielder Christian Yelich, standing by his locker on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Miami entered the three-game series at Washington have won five series in a row, the latest against the first-place New York Mets as they won, 6-0, on Wednesday.

The last time the Marlins won five series in a row was at the end of the 2008 season and stretching into the start of the 2009 campaign. The Marlins kept up the winning ways on Thursday with a 6-4 win over the Nationals.

“Obviously we went through a rough patch where kind of a lot of negativity around, but lately we’ve been playing as a team,” said first baseman Justin Bour, who hit his 18th homer Thursday. “Playing good baseball. Good pitching, good hitting. It’s been, I don’t want to say an easier month, but it’s been a more laid back month. A happy team, and that’s been great.”

Yelich has a hit in 14 of his last 17 games and hit .328 in his first 18 games since coming off the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 25 after dealing with a right knee contusion.

Yelich, 23, the left-handed hitting outfielder from California, was hitting .391 in his last 18 road games heading into the series in Washington.

“We are playing hard until the end. Guys are playing for pride,” Yelich said.

He hit No. 2 in the lineup Thursday and has six homers and 37 RBIs this year.

He said many players have dealt with challenges this year. “We will be better off for it. That experience is invaluable and will help us in the future,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-83

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 5-0, 2.06 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 12-11, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart won for the first time since April 22 as he went six innings against Washington. He allowed just three hits and two runs in six innings. “He has good stuff,” said Washington shortstop Ian Desmond, who hit a two-run homer off Cosart in the second. “He also works quick.” It was his first career win against the Nationals.

--INF Martin Prado hit a two-run homer in the first off Tanner Roark on Thursday. He had also had a single and scored in the fifth. Prado has nine homers this year and is hitting .287.

--1B Justin Bour, who played at nearby George Mason University, hit his 18th homer of the year on Thursday. Bour now has five of his 19 career homers against Washington, with four at Nationals Park. “I hit a fastball there, but I gotta give credit to the guys in front of me, got on base with two outs. I was able to come up in that situation,” Bour said. “Honestly, I just try to take the same approach, it doesn’t matter what ballpark I‘m playing in. I’ve had a couple good games here.” He is the fifth player from George Mason to play in the majors and his 18 homers and 61 RBIs is the most in a single season of any GMU alum. The previous marks were set by catcher Chris Widger, who hit 15 homers in 1998 and had 56 RBIs in 1999 while with Montreal.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will start on Friday in Washington. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.50 in three road starts this year. It will be his ninth start of the year.

--OF Christian Yelich has hit very well since he came off the disabled list last month. He had two more hits Thursday and lifted his average to .285.

--INF Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) took infield practice Sept. 16. “He is moving toward getting back on the field,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Sept. 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Honestly, I just try to take the same approach, it doesn’t matter what ballpark I‘m playing in. I’ve had a couple good games here. I hit a fastball there, but I gotta give credit to the guys in front of me, got on base with two outs. I was able to come up in that situation.” -- Marlins 1B Justin Bour, who played at nearby George Mason University, hit his 18th homer of the year on Thursday vs. the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-17. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He took batting practice Sept. 14. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. Manager Dan Jennings said Stanton could return to the Marlins’ lineup as soon as he regains strength in his left hand.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sept. 17.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich