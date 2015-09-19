Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Justin Bour, in 2009, was drafted in the 25th round by the Chicago Cubs out of George Mason University.

That wasn’t a huge deal at mid-major George Mason, which had seen several of its players drafted higher than that in previous years.

And Bour wasn’t even the first member of his family to be drafted out of Mason, then a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

His older brother, Jason, was taken two years earlier in the 15th round by the Cincinnati Reds. But the older Bour never made the majors, while Jason got there last year with the Marlins.

Bour has become the regular first baseman this year for the Marlins, who parted ways with Michael Morse early in the year.

“He is making the most of his opportunity,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Bour.

The left-handed slugger had 18 homers after going deep on Thursday in Washington. That was his fifth career homer against the Nationals.

“Obviously we went through a rough patch where kind of a lot of negativity around, but lately we’ve been playing as a team,” Bour said. “Playing good baseball. Good pitching, good hitting. It’s been, I don’t want to say an easier month, but it’s been a more laidback month. A happy team, and that’s been great.”

Bour is hitting .258 after getting one hit in a 5-4 loss in 10 innings to Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-3, 3.81 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Bour had a single on Friday at Washington. It was the first time in four games at Nationals Park he did not go deep.

--RHP Jose Fernandez made his first start at Nationals Park on Friday. He gave up a homer to Clint Robinson but did not figure in the decision as he allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. “The ball went really far. That kind of was funny to watch. You just try to make good pitches, try to make quick outs. Try to give your team a chance to win. That’s what I try to do every time I go out there. I feel good. I feel healthy,” he said.

--LHP Justin Nicolino will start for Miami on Saturday at Washington. He will make his 10th start of the year and his first start ever against Washington.

--2B Dee Gordon had one hit and one RBI on Friday. He is hitting .333 this year and continues to set the table at the top of the order.

--INF Martin Prado (wrist) was held out of the lineup. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we were 0-for-9 in scoring position, left some runners out there at third base that we weren’t able to get in. It’s been the first time that we’ve done that over the last two to three weeks. We’ve had better success.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after the loss to the Nationals Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Martin Prado (wrist) was held out of the lineup Sept. 18. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-18. It is uncertain when he will be ready to return.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He said Sept. 6 that he may not play again this season, although he increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He took batting practice Sept. 14. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. Manager Dan Jennings said Stanton could return to the Marlins’ lineup as soon as he regains strength in his left hand.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sept. 18.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich