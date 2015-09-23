Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Rumors of who the Miami Marlins will hire to manage their team in 2016 have begun to circulate.

Some of the names who have been floated include Manny Acta, Dusty Baker, Jim Riggleman, Larry Bowa and Bud Black.

Current manager Dan Jennings, who was the team’s general manager before taking over following a 16-22 start and the firing of Mike Redmond, would not say much about the rumors.

“Today we’re focusing strictly on the Phillies series,” Jennings said.

But no matter the manager the Marlins select, the fact remains that the talent level in the organization has to improve significantly, especially in the barren farm system.

Jennings and others in the organization are prone to blaming this poor season -- 87 losses and counting, including a 6-2 loss to the awful Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night -- on injuries.

But that is a cop-out. There are many teams in the majors who have had similar issues with injuries yet have had the depth to still make a playoff run.

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells once very famously said that “you are what your record says you are” -- and he was right.

The Marlins are 23 games under .500, and a new manager can’t save this team. It has to be a significant influx of new and better players coupled with better health and the improvement of the guys already on the roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-87

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-9, 8.49 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 4-1, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley will start against the Phillies on Wednesday. He faced them once previously, earlier this season, when he took a loss despite pitching well. He went six innings, allowing three hits and one run. However, he allowed four walks in that game. However, that was the only loss this season for Conley (4-1), a rookie whose record is probably better than he deserves given his ERA of 4.22.

--RHP Tom Koehler (10-14) was beaten by the Phillies on Tuesday. He allowed seven hits, three walks and four runs, three earned. It was a disappointing effort by Koehler, who has a 3.94 ERA this year but was looking to do more against a Phillies team that arrived in Miami having lost 20 of their past 26 games.

--RHP Jose Fernandez will make his final home start of the year on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Fernandez is 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA in his career at home. After Friday’s outing, Fernandez will make one road start and then be done for the season.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) has been out since Sept. 2, but he could return this week. Hechavarria has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not what we’ve seen of him in the past. He never got in sync. He could never find his release point. He never really looked sharp.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings,. on RHP Tom Koehler after a loss Tuesday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Martin Prado (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 18-22. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-22.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. He is getting closer to playing, but he did not take batting practice Sept. 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich