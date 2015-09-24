Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Among all their disappointments this year, the Miami Marlins have found a pleasant surprise in backup infielder Miguel Rojas, a 26-year-old from Venezuela.

Rojas, who hit his first homer of the season on Tuesday and scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning on Wednesday, has done a nice job filling in for Gold Glove-caliber shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who went down with a hamstring injury on Sept. 2.

Since “Hech” got hurt, Rojas has hit .283 -- two points higher than the player he replaced.

In addition, Rojas has not made an error during that span, and he extended his hitting streak to eight games on Wednesday.

Rojas, who was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on June 27, has made just two errors in the majors this season -- one at third base and one at shortstop.

He arrived in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason with a reputation as a stellar defender, and he has not disappointed Marlins manager Dan Jennings.

“He’s certainly shown that,” Jennings said of Rojas’ defense. “But he has also taken some very good at-bats for us of late.”

Rojas, who has played 24 games at shortstop, nine at third base and nine at second base, is the front-runner to be the Marlins’ utility infielder for 2016. He will likely replace Donavan Solano, who has had a poor season as the utility guy.

But Rojas said there is more work to do yet this season.

”I feel like I have to prove myself to this organization,“ Rojas said. ”I‘m new here. I’ve played off the bench a lot.

“But, right now, getting an opportunity to fill in for (Hechavarria), I feel like I‘m putting in a good word to the organization.”

Rojas has certainly done that, giving the team some depth at shortstop, second and third base.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-87

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-4, 9.78 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-4, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart will start against the Phillies on Thursday. It will be his fourth start since returning from an inner-ear disorder. In his first three starts since returning to the majors, Cosart has pitched fairly well, allowing three earned ru ns in 15 2/3 innings. That includes a win over Washington last Thursday.

--LHP Adam Conley, a rookie, was perfect through four innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Conley left the game with a 2-1 lead after six innings, but the Phillies tied the score in the eighth, sticking Conley with a no-decision. Conley, who earlier in the day was named the Marlins’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 9-3 record and a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans, was brilliant early, striking out two batters in each of his first two innings. He finished his night by lasting six innings and allowing three hits, one walk and one run.

--RHP Carter Capps (elbow) will throw a simulated game later this week. Capps, who has been out since August 2, has the strikeout stuff to be the Marlins’ closer next season if he can prove to be much more durable than he has been so far in his career.

--LF/CF Christian Yelich has hit .345 over his past 60 games. His hot streak started on June 27. That’s nearly three full months of hot hitting. Only three other hitters have a higher batting average during that span -- Buster Posey (.362), David Perralta (.353) and Xander Bogaerts (.352).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like every night he does something to help. There’s always a chance to see something really exciting out of him.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on 2B Dee Gordan.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Martin Prado (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 18-23. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-23.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. He hopes to return in late September.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich