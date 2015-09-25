Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The final home game of the year for the Miami Marlins is set for Sunday.

However, the spiritual end of the season will come Friday night, when Jose Fernandez -- who has never lost at home -- climbs the Marlins Park mound for the final time this year.

In 25 career home starts, the right-hander is an unfathomable 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA.

Since ERA became a stat in 1912, only one other pitcher had a lower ERA in his first 25 home starts -- Ferdie Schupp of the New York Giants, who had a 1.05 ERA from 1913-1917.

And that was during the “dead ball” era.

Fernandez deadens opponents’ bats the old-fashioned way -- with an electric fastball and nasty breaking pitches.

With a win Friday, he would set the major league record for most consecutive home victories to start a career.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said he couldn’t really understand why Fernandez has been so much more dominant at home than he has been on the road.

“Maybe it’s because he loves Miami and the ‘305’,” Jennings said referring to the city’s area code. “I‘m not sure. I‘m just glad we’re at home (Friday) because he’s pretty special here.”

Away from home, Fernandez is a mere 5-8 with a 3.82 ERA in his career.

”I’ve been asked that question a couple times this week by close friends,“ Fernandez said when asked about the disparity between his home and road records. ”I’ve been trying to figure that out, too.

“It’s great to pitch at home, and the numbers at home are great. But why aren’t they the same on the road? That’s one of my goals for next year. I want to figure that out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-87

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, 0-1, 3.26 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 5-0, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez will make his final home start of the year Friday against the Braves. Fernandez is 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA in his career at home. With a win Friday, he would set the major league record for most consecutive home wins to start a career. After Friday’s outing, Fernandez will make one road start and then be done for the season.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who was making just his 13th start this season (he missed more than three months this season due to an inner-ear disorder), got hurt again Thursday. He pitched four scoreless innings but had to leave the game after getting hit on the left forearm by a line drive. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is day-to-day. Cosart allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two.

--C J.T. Realmuto hit a seventh-inning, game-winning triple to beat the Phillies 1-0 Thursday. He has seven triples, which leads all major league catchers this season. He also set a franchise record for triples by a catcher. The previous mark was six, held by Benito Santiago.

--2B Dee Gordon, who is under team control through 2018, could be sticking around for a lot longer if the Marlins get their way. They reportedly are working on a longer-term deal with Gordon, who is just the fourth Marlins player to have more than 50 steals and 50 multi-hit games in the same season.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who is team-controlled through 2019, has been offered a longer-term deal by the Marlins, according to reports. Hechavarria, who has been out since Sept. 2 due to a hamstring injury, is the leader of the Marlins’ infield defense and has emerged as a solid offensive force in terms of his production at the bottom of the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t have many hits, but we got the right hits.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, after the Marlins’ 1-0 win over the Phillies on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (left forearm contusion) left his Sept. 24 start. He is day-to-day.

--INF Martin Prado (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 18-23. He played as a sub Sept. 24.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. As of Sept. 24, he was close to returning.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. He hopes to return in late September.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich