Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- With a .143 batting average and just seven RBIs entering Friday, Miami Marlins backup catcher Jeff Mathis made for an unlikely hero.

But with teammate and pitching star Jose Fernandez in trouble early Friday night against the Atlanta Braves, Mathis and the rest of the Miami offense came to the rescue.

Mathis went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. But he wasn’t the only offensive star for Miami. In fact, all eight position players had at least two hits.

In total, the Marlins belted 20 hits, including seven for extra bases. The big blows were a three-run homer by first baseman Justin Bour, which tied the score 4-4, and a three-run double by Mathis, which put the Marlins up 7-4.

As for the pitching, this was a mess of a day for the Marlins. Jose Fernandez, who had a 1.11 ERA in 25 career home starts, allowed six earned runs. In his worst previous home starts, he allowed half that many, and that was earlier this year in his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

The bullpen wasn’t any better, nearly blowing a 12-6 lead in the seventh inning.

In the end, though, the Marlins prevailed, getting Fernandez the major-league record of 17 straight home wins to start a career.

“Anytime you do something nobody else has done in this game, it’s pretty cool,” Mathis said, “You credit the guys getting behind him, putting some runs on the board and him doing what he is capable of doing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-87

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 4.20 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino, a 23-year-old rookie, will start against the Braves this season. It will be his 11th start of the season, including one against the Braves. He is 1-0 against the Braves, tossing seven scoreless innings. But that win over Atlanta was on the road, where Nicolino has a 3-1 record and a 3.34 ERA. At home, he has been oddly ineffective, going 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA.

--RHP Jose Fernandez made his final home start of the year on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, surviving a rough start to improve his career record at Marlins Park to 17-0. After allowing five hits and four runs in the first inning, Fernandez settled down and set the major-league record for most consecutive wins (17) at home to start a career. Fernandez threw 96 pitches on Friday, lasting five innings. He allowed nine hits, one walk and six runs, striking out two. It was tied for the most earned runs ever allowed by Fernandez, and it was the most he has given up at home.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki has a .579 OPS, which is a career low. Suzuki, 41, probably should retire after this season. But the 41-year-old -- despite badly diminished abilities -- has said he wants to keep going. Due to injuries, the Marlins have overused him this season. He has played 144 games, which is already one more than his usage last year with the New York Yankees. Suzuki is 66 hits away from 3,000 major-league hits, so perhaps that is the motivation for him to stick around. But he has so little pop -- just 12 extra-base hits this year -- the Marlins should look for a better backup outfielder for 2016.

--RHP Carter Capps (elbow) has been shut down for the rest of the season. It is a disappointing end of the season for the 6-5, 220-pounder. However, this was no doubt a breakthrough year Capps, 25, who went 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 30 games, all in relief. Capps struck out 16.8 batters per nine innings, an absurd rate that is among the best pitchers in the game. If he can stay healthy -- which is a big if given his history of injuries -- he should be the Marlins’ closer in 2016.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last two innings, I thought I was going to eat my whole finger.” -- RHP Jose Fernandez, when asked about his nerves in Friday’s 12-11 win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. He was shut down for the rest of the season as of Sept. 25.

--INF Martin Prado (sore left wrist) did not play Sept. 18-23. He played as a sub Sept. 24 then started on Sept. 25.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (left forearm contusion) left his Sept. 24 start. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-25. He is day-to-day.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. He hopes to return in late September.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich