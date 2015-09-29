Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Rookie first baseman Justin Bour credited Miami Marlins teammate David Phelps for his four home runs in the weekend series sweep of Atlanta.

Phelps indicated which bats Bour should use each game.

“I’ve got to give some credit to (David) Phelps, the last three days he’s picked out a bat for me every day and I’ve gone back for him three straight days now and I have home runs,” Bour said. “I made sure he marked my bats to go on the road to use on certain days.”

Bour has nine home runs in September and five in his last five games giving him 23 on the season, which ranks fourth in club history with homers by a rookie. Dan Uggla holds the record with 27 in 2006.

“It seems like he cuts his swing down when he gets two strikes, and he’s a big, strong guy,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “For as big as this ballpark is, it doesn’t hold them.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-87

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 4-1, 3.93 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2-4, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Bour has hit a home run in the first inning in three consecutive games. The last major league player to do so was Baltimore’s Adam Jones on July 27-29, 2009.

--2B Dee Gordon stole two bases in Sunday’s 9-5 win giving him 56 on the season. He is one shy of tying Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton for the National League-lead. Gordon’s career-high is 64 set last season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand) is making the road trip to Tampa Bay and Philadelphia this week. However, Stanton said he is unsure if he will play in a game as he has not ruled out a return to the lineup for the first time since June 26.

--3B Martin Prado made one of the best defensive plays of the season for the Marlins when he made a diving stop on Daniel Castro’s ground ball and then fired to first from his knees for the out. Prado also had two hits and three RBIs in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very happy. Excellent homestand. Great way to close out our season at home winning nine out of 11 to allow us to have a winning record at home. Just so proud of the way these men are responding and playing down the stretch. It’s tremendous.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, after a win over Atlanta on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. He was shut down for the rest of the season as of Sept. 25.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (left forearm contusion) left his Sept. 24 start. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-27. He is day-to-day.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. He hopes to return in late September.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich