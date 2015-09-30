Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins finally announced what everyone knew -- All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton is done for the season.

Stanton broke the hamate bone in his left hand on June 26 and never recovered.

Neither did the Marlins.

In what turned out to be a more winnable NL East than originally thought, Stanton could have made a big difference. He was leading the league in home runs and was on his way to battling Bryce Harper for the NL MVP award.

“In fairness to Giancarlo, he gave his best effort trying to get back,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He wanted to be out playing. He just didn’t have a comfort level in that hand.”

He’ll be back in 2016 and with his return (and the return of ace Jose Fernandez), the Marlins will once again be considered contenders.

But on Tuesday, the Marlins were shoveling the last bit of dirt on their lost season. Stanton couldn’t play with the pain in his hand and the Marlins couldn’t win without him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-88

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart 2-4, 4.15 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-2, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley went six innings, giving up two runs, five hits and striking out six on 97 pitches (60 strikes). He gave up a 435-foot home run to Rays OF Mikie Mahtook. “Sometimes I think you make a good pitch and a guy runs into it,” Conley said.

--2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He also had an error in the eighth inning that put Rays PH John Jaso on base. The next batter, Asdrubal Cabrera, hit a go-ahead home run.

--LF Christian Yelich was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI. He is hitting .350 in 42 career interleague games and batting .348 in 29 games since returning from the disabled list for a knee contusion.

--3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 with an RBI off a single in the eighth inning that tied the game at 2-2. “That was a big hit for us,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s putting together some nice at-bats.”

--OF Giancarlo Stanton is officially done for the season. Stanton was hitting .265 with 27 home runs and 67 RBIs in 74 games. “He will be good for next season, he’ll be back ready,” Jennings said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Home runs and double plays spoiled the deal. Conley, another excellent start. Gave us a shot, thought he used his fastball very well.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, of LHP Adam Conley, who went six innings, giving up two runs in the loss to the Rays Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. However, he officially was ruled out for the season on Sept. 29.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. He was shut down for the rest of the season as of Sept. 25.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (left forearm contusion) left his Sept. 24 start. He is day-to-day.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich