Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Wednesday wasn’t the finish that Jarred Cosart had hoped for, as the Miami Marlins starter gave up five runs -- four in one inning -- in a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Some really good, some not so good,” Cosart said after not allowing a hit in the first three innings, then seeing the game get away in the fifth. “You create your own luck, so obviously if I would’ve been a little better, maybe things would’ve happened differently.”

Cosart, who missed time this season dealing with vertigo, said he lost control of his secondary pitches -- after giving up a solo home run to trail 2-1, he walked two batters with two outs, then saw third baseman Evan Longoria reach on an infield single, initially ruled an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

Needing an out to get out of a bases-loaded jam, Cosart gave up a three-run double to designated hitter Grady Sizemore -- “two inches fair,” he said. In one night, he gave up more runs than in his previous four starts combined.

“The most important (thing) is that he’s back and healthy and now it’s just utilizing his stuff,” manager Dan Jennings said. “I thought early he threw some very good curveballs. He just has to execute the secondary stuff a little better.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-89

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 6-0, 2.91 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 8-9, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Marzell Ozuna had an RBI single in the fourth inning, giving him at least one hit in all 12 career games against the Rays. He’s a career .319 hitter in interleague games, much better than his .256 career average in NL games.

--RHP Jarred Cosart looked strong for three innings, but gave up four runs in the fifth, taking his first loss since July. Cosart walked two with two outs in the fifth to set up a three-run double that was the difference in the game.

--3B Martin Prado closed out a strong September with a 2-for-3 night, finishing the month with a .395 average, his best for any month since 2008. Prado entered the night with the 2nd-best September batting average in the NL.

--1B Justin Bour crushed a double off the top of the wall in right-center field, scoring on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna. Bour’s double was his 18th this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did a heck of a job getting through that fourth inning to minimize the damage and in the fifth inning there, just didn’t make the pitch that he needed to.” -- Marlins manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Jarred Cosart after a loss Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-30. He is day-to-day.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. However, he officially was ruled out for the season Sept. 29.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. He was shut down for the rest of the season Sept. 25.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich