Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jose Fernandez picked up his first loss of 2015 in his final start of the season, but he was thrilled to finish the year feeling fine.

The Miami Marlins right-hander bounced back nicely from Tommy John surgery and shoulder problems.

“I can’t be more happy to finish the season healthy,” said Fernandez, who graduated from Tampa’s Alonso High School in 2011. “It’s a big, big personal goal, honestly. I’ve been blessed that I‘m pitching on the mound.”

Fernandez gave up a career-high 11 hits Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay but managed to hold the Rays to two runs, consistently getting himself out of jams with multiple runners on base. He struck out nine and walked none in six innings, and only two of the Rays’ hits went for extra bases.

Fernandez finishes the season 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts, all coming after his return from the disabled list in July. He was out from Aug. 8-Sept. 11 with shoulder tendinitis but showed himself healthy in his final four starts.

“He definitely met expectations,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Jose is a special guy. He’s front of any rotation in baseball. ... He definitely met every expectation that we had and he had. He’s only going to get better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-90

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 4-4, 4.16 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 6-15, 4.86 ERA); Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-3, 4.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-5, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Nicolino, the starter in the first game of a double-header Saturday against the Phillies, beat Atlanta his last time out, going seven innings and allowing one run on two hits. The rookie did not strike out a batter, and he walked three. He faced the Phillies on Aug. 22, taking a no-decision after working 7 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking one.

--RHP Tom Koehler, slated to start Game Two of Saturday’s double-header in Philadelphia, has won three of his last four starts. The last time out he beat Atlanta, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on nine hits, while striking out two and walking five. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 career outings against the Phillies, eight of them starts.

--RHP Jose Fernandez took his first loss of the season, giving up a career-high 11 hits but holding the Rays to two runs in six innings. He struck out nine and walked none, finishing the season strong to prove himself healthy for 2016.

--C J.T. Realmuto singled in the seventh, then nearly tied the game, getting thrown out at the plate to end the inning. Manager Dan Jennings had praise for Realmuto’s speed as a catcher, saying he would send him again given the opportunity.

--RF Ichiro Suzuki brought in the Marlins’ only run with a sacrifice fly, and he added a single in the seventh. Suzuki tied Barry Bonds for 34th on the all-time hit list with 2,935 for his career.

--CF Marcell Ozuna has a hit in all 13 career games against the Rays, having broken up a no-hitter Thursday with a single in the fifth inning. He is a strong interleague hitter, with a .317 career average against the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us a chance -- nine punchouts. I thought he got better later. His last two innings he really threw the ball well, and it’s good to see him finish on a positive note. Peace of mind for the organization, peace of mind for Jose as he goes into the offseason.” -- Manager Dan Jennings, on RHP Jose Fernandez, who threw a quality start Thursday in his season finale, a 4-1 loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left hamstring tightness) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 4-Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He had surgery June 28. He was cleared to begin dry swings July 20. He took swings off a tee Aug. 5 but still felt pain. He took swings against a pitching machine and was able to face live pitching Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 1. He increased the intensity of batting practice Sept. 11. He visited a hand doctor Sept. 15 and received a clean bill of health. However, he officially was ruled out for the season Sept. 29.

--RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. The injury wasn’t believed to be serious. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 20, and he shagged fly balls Aug. 24. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 14, and he threw a simulated game Sept. 18. He was shut down for the rest of the season Sept. 25.

--RHP Kendry Flores (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Sept. 4.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 8. He threw a bullpen session June 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Jupiter on July 15 and July 20 before experiencing a setback. He underwent season-ending surgery July 28.

--RHP David Phelps (fractured right radius bone) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 17. He will miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 22, but he was shut down after sustaining a right elbow injury in early July. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-July.

--RHP Aaron Crow (sprained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Justin Nicolino

LHP Adam Conley

BULLPEN:

RHP A.J. Ramos (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Brian Ellington

RHP Kyle Barraclough

RHP Erik Cordier

RHP Andre Rienzo

LHP Raudel Lazo

RHP Jose Urena

LHP Chris Narveson

RHP Scott McGough

CATCHERS:

J.T. Realmuto

Jeff Mathis

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Casey McGehee

2B Dee Gordon

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Martin Prado

INF Justin Bour

INF Miguel Rojas

INF Donovan Solano

1B/OF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Cole Gillespie

OF Derek Dietrich