Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Jose Fernandez lost a home game on Wednesday -- something he had never done previously in his major-league career, which had encompassed 26 starts and a brilliant 1.40 ERA.

Fernandez’s failure -- he allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings -- came one night after Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen was beaten soundly by the same team, the Detroit Tigers.

Sure, it’s just two games for the Marlins (0-2), but the team’s confidence may be at least dented considering they now go on the road to face the top two teams in the National League East -- the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets -- for a pair of three-game series.

The Marlins will be outgunned on the mound almost every night on this trip, starting with Thursday, when they send out lightly-tested left-hander Adam Conley.

Fernandez, though, preached patience as well as confidence in his teammates.

”One thing we do really well as a team is turn the page,“ Fernandez said. ”It’s early, man -- two games. A lot of good things are going to happen.

“I believe in this team 120 percent. I have their back, and I know we will be ready.”

The Marlins can only hope he is right.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Conley, 25, will start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. As a rookie last season, Conley showed promise, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.76 ERA in 15 appearances, including 11 starts.

--RHP Jose Fernandez’s major-league-record home winning streak of 17 games ended on Wednesday against the Tigers. Detroit generated five hits, one walk and five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Fernandez, who struck out 13, one short of his career high. Fernandez had never lost a home game in his career before Wednesday, going 17-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 26 starts. His 17 consecutive wins without a loss are a major-league record for the modern era.

--2B Dee Gordon on Tuesday became the first player in history to get three extra-base hits on the Opening Day that follows the player winning a batting title. On Wednesday, he went 3-for-5 and is hitting .545 this season.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was hit above his left elbow on Tuesday on a liner by Tigers CF Anthony Gose, is expected to make his next start. Chen said he felt soreness on Wednesday. But it was “normal soreness,” Chen said.

--RHP Tyler Kolek, Miami’s top prospect, may need elbow surgery. An announcement is expected this weekend. If Kolek needs Tommy John surgery, that would be a huge hit on a Marlins farm system that is already ranked last by Baseball America in terms of available talent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We lost -- that’s all I care about. My own records -- I don’t really care. We lost. That’s the big picture, and I‘m not happy about it.” - Miami pitcher Jose Fernandez, after he was tagged with the first home loss of his career.

