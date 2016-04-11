Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins came to Washington with a few question marks after they allowed 15 runs in two losses against the Detroit Tigers to begin the season.

The Marlins left the nation’s capital Sunday with a more rested bullpen after a short two-game series with the Nationals. Miami won 6-4 on Thursday then had an off-day Friday and sat around as Saturday’s game was called due to inclement weather in the region.

The Marlins dropped the series finale 4-2 on Sunday despite a strong outing from right-hander Tom Koehler, who has struggled against the Nationals in the past. Koehler gave up eight hits and two runs in 6 and 1/3 innings as he was tagged with the loss.

“You just want to play,” Koehler said of the two off days. “You have a long break in spring training. You want to get out there. You want to get the first one under your belt. I‘m not here to watch games. I‘m here to pitch every fifth day so to be able to go out there and finally participate was a good feeling. I would have liked some better results though.”

The Marlins, slated to leave Washington by train Sunday night, now plan to start Jarred Cosart on Monday in New York against the Mets. Jose Fernandez is slated to start Tuesday while Adam Conley could get the start Wednesday instead of Wei-Yin Chen, according to manager Don Mattingly.

“We will probably go Conley. We will see,” Mattingly said Sunday, before the Marlins left for New York.

Chen went five innings in his first start of the year and gave up nine hits and five runs on April 5. He was hit above the left elbow on a liner by outfielder Anthony Gose of the Detroit Tigers. Chen felt soreness the next day but called it “normal soreness.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler made the start for the Marlins on Sunday at Nationals Park. The former Stony Brook standout was 11-14 last season and is 3-6 in his career against the Nationals with an ERA of 4.64 in nine starts, but he pitched better Sunday as he was lifted with one out in the seventh. He was saddled with the loss as he gave up two runs on eight hits.

--RHP Jarred Cosart will make his first start of the season Monday, as the Marlins begin a series in New York against the Mets. Cosart had his start pushed back as the Marlins game with the Nationals was called duo to bad weather on Saturday, with Tom Koehler -- slated to pitch Saturday -- getting the assignment on Sunday in Washington.

--3B Martin Prado continues to excel early in the season. He had two hits for the second game in a row and has a hit in five games in a row against the Nationals. Prado is hitting .353.

--2B Dee Gordon, who had his hitting streak stopped against the Nationals on Thursday at 12 games, didn’t waste any time getting a new started Sunday. He tripled to lead off the game against Joe Ross and then scored on a single by Giancarlo Stanton. Gordon had two hits and is batting .421.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were not able to do a lot with him.” -- Marlins manager Don Mattingly, on Nationals starter Joe Ross, who was making his first career start against Miami on Sunday.