Miami Marlins - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- The Miami Marlins never swept a four-game series from the Los Angeles Dodgers before Thursday. They hadn’t even won four consecutive games against the Dodgers since the 1997 (and then it was spread from April to August).

However, there was no celebrating that accomplishment in the visitors’ clubhouse at Dodger Stadium following their 5-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Immediately following the game, it was announced that the Marlins leadoff man and second baseman Dee Gordon was suspended 80 games after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances banned by Major League Baseball.

”Obviously, two very different ends of the spectrum for us,“ Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. ”You would expect our guys to be in there all excited, and then we get this news.

“But from there, we’ll support Dee. These guys love Dee, and I feel like he’s one of my kids I’ve known him so long. We’re going to love him, and then we’re going to move forward. Definitely shocked and surprised.”

Gordon’s first four major league seasons came under Mattingly with the Dodgers. After being traded to the Marlins in December 2014, Gordon went on to lead the National League in batting (.333) and stolen bases (58) in 2015 while also winning a Gold Glove award.

That earned him a five-year, $50 million contract extension last winter. He will not receive pay during his suspension.

It is unclear when the Marlins learned that Gordon would be suspended, though his positive test came weeks ago and was appealed by Gordon. He played in the win over the Dodgers on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with the game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning.

“Dee Gordon is a very important part of our team, and we all love him and support him,” Marlins team president David Samson said Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. “That said, I do not like or condone what he did. He is an important member of this organization and will be for many years to come.”

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 0-1, 5.12 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 0-2, 9.72)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton homered again Thursday, his seventh of the season, in Miami’s victory over the Dodgers that capped a four-game sweep. Stanton finished the series with three home runs, giving him 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 33 career games against the Dodgers. He also carries a .320 batting average against them. At Dodger Stadium, Stanton now has nine home runs and 22 RBIS in 19 games. He has driven in at least a run in his last six games there.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (2-2) struck out eight and walked three, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings during a win at Dodger Stadium. The eight strikeouts tied Fernandez with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw for the National League lead at 40. Fernandez improved to 3-0 in his career against the Dodgers with a 2.88 ERA in four starts.

--C J.T. Realmuto hit his second home run of the season, smashing a solo shot off Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda in the second inning. Realmuto went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .562 with two home runs, three RBIs and a double during that span.

--3B Martin Prado had his second straight three-hit performance. Prado also drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Prado has hit safely in all 15 of his starts this season.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki got the start in center field Thursday instead of Marcell Ozuna. Suzuki also faced Japanese countryman RHP Kenta Maeda. Maeda made easy work of Suzuki, who went 0-for-4. Maeda fanned Suzuki on three pitches in the second inning, forced him to weakly fly out to third in the fourth and induced him to pop out to short in the seventh.

--LHP Mike Dunn, who has yet to pitch this season, threw for the first time Thursday. Manager Don Mattingly said Dunn is at least 30 days away from playing. Dunn was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 3 due to a forearm strain.

--RHP Edwin Jackson, rehabbing a right triceps strain, is continuing his throwing program, manager Don Mattingly said. There is no timetable for the return of Jackson, who went on the disabled list April 19.

--2B Dee Gordon was suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. Major League Baseball made the announcement after Gordon helped the Marlins beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Thursday, According to the commissioner’s office, Gordon’s system was found to have exogenous Testosterone and Clostebol in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension, without pay, is due to go into effect immediately.

Gordon, 28, is tied for third in the majors with six steals this season. After going 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI on Thursday, the leadoff man is hitting .266 with a .289 on-base percentage, a .340 slugging percentage, no homers and five RBIs in 21 games.

--RHP A.J. Ramos converted his sixth save in six opportunities this season Thursday. However, he allowed his first run in nine innings when he gave up back-to-back leadoff singles to the Dodgers in the ninth inning and threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is a huge, huge disappointment to the kids, to our fans, to his teammates and to everyone in our organization who works hard every single day to put a product on the field and off the field that all Miamians can be proud of.” -- Marlins president David Samson, on 2B Dee Gordon, who was suspended for 80 games Thursday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.