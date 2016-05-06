Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have won 10 of 11 games for just the fifth time in franchise history.

There are lots of reasons for this success, which started when they took a West Coast trip to play the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

But perhaps the biggest reason has been the bullpen, which on Thursday extended its scoreless streak to 11 2/3 innings.

Closer A.J. Ramos saved his third game in three nights and will get a rest on Friday, when the Marlins open a weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Look for David Phelps to step in as the closer if he is needed on Friday. Rookie Kyle Barraclough, who has a 0.00 ERA in 11 innings this season, will also be ready.

Those are the three key members of the bullpen. Veteran Bryan Morris is the fourth key reliever. Left-hander Mike Dunn and long man Edwin Jackson are due to return from the disabled list shortly, and that could make the unit even stronger.

As for the Phillies, it should be an interesting series. The teams are in a virtual tie for third place in the NL East behind the division’s two titans, the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.

“The Phillies are a club that last year, you saw a lot of good young players,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “They made a lot of trades. They kept bringing young players in, and they are a team on the move with quality arms. They are playing with confidence.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Vince Velasquez, 4-1, 1.44 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2-1, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start on Friday against the Phillies. Chen is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his only career start against the Phillies, allowing four hits and one walk in eight innings. He struck out nine.

--LHP Adam Conley pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings on Thursday night as Miami shut out Arizona 4-0. Conley didn’t allow a hit during the first three innings. That extended his hitless streak to 11 1/3 innings, a new franchise record for a Marlins starter.

--INF Derek Dietrich, in his fourth season in the majors, all of them as a backup, has been hit by pitches 39 times, just 12 behind Gary Sheffield’s career franchise record. Of all current major-leaguers, only Tampa Bay Rays OF Brandon Guyer has been hit more often than Dietrich since 2014.

--C J.T. Realmuto had his nine-game hit streak snapped. He hit leadoff for the third game in a row. Overall, the experiment has been a success. He has gone 4-for-12 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI since being moved to the leadoff spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This winter, you could tell he was a confident kid. He’s been on a mission to be somebody. We are seeing signs this could be something special.” -- Miami manager Don Mattingly after RHP Adam Conley pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday.