Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Jose Fernandez will make his seventh start of the season on Monday -- and it’s an important one for the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins, who will face the Milwaukee Brewers, are hoping Fernandez (3-2, 4.28 ERA) can return to the form he has displayed in his three seasons prior to 2016.

Before this year, Fernandez’s ERAs were 2.19, 2.44 and 2.92 as he compiled a 22-9 record.

Fernandez has yet to throw more than six innings in a start this season, and he hasn’t been very efficient with his pitch counts. An example of that came on Opening Day, when he needed 106 pitches to navigate through 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

He struck out 13 in that game. But in the five starts subsequent to the one against Detroit, he has averaged 6.8 strikeouts -- below his lofty standards.

Fernandez is 19-1 in his career at Marlins Park. But this year, Fernandez has pitched better on the road (3.71 ERA) than he has at home (4.86 ERA).

Here is another disturbing trend for Fernandez -- batters are hitting .391 against him in the first inning, where he has allowed five runs in six starts. The first inning is his worst inning this year by far.

So Monday represents another opportunity for Fernandez to start strong, pitch well at home and dominate.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-3, 6.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 3-2, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez will start Monday against the visiting Brewers. It will be an opportunity for Fernandez to improve on his incredible home record of 19-1. Fernandez is off to a mediocre start -- 3-2 with a 4.28 ERA. However, his stuff has been good, routinely reaching 97 mph on his fastball, and a return to the more dominant form he showed earlier in his career could be coming soon.

--LHP Justin Nicolino went six innings and allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned, against the Phillies on Sunday, taking a no-decision. Nicolino walked just one, but he also struck out just one. He is the epitome of pitch-to-contact -- in three starts, Nicolino has a total of three strikeouts. His 2.79 ERA is solid, but Nicolino, who does not have a blazing fastball, needs to figure out a way to miss more bats.

--INF Chris Johnson tied the score in the seventh with his second career pinch-hit homer. It was his first pinch homer since Sept. 20, 2011, when he was a member of the Astros.

--3B Martin Prado went 4-for-5 Sunday, raising his average to .396. He leads the team with 12 multi-hit games, including five games in which he has had at least three hits. Prado, a free agent at the end of the season, could be a valuable trade commodity at the July 31 deadline if the Marlins decide to deal him for prospects.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The Phillies are) fighting. They’re playing with a lot of confidence -- very similar to what we’ve been doing all year. We never feel like we are out of a game, and I‘m sure they feel the same way in their clubhouse. They put a lot of scrappy at-bats together.” -- RHP David Phelps, after taking the loss Sunday as the Marlins fell 6-5 to Philadelphia.