Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- For the Miami Marlins to get back on track, they must hope that star slugger Giancarlo Stanton can right his own personal ship soon.

Stanton struggled mightily in the series at Philadelphia that ended with a 4-2 Miami loss in the finale on Wednesday. The three-time All-Star saw his batting average drop to .221 after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. For the series, he was 0-for-10 with nine Ks.

Over his past six games, Stanton is 2-for-24 (.083) with 12 strikeouts part of a month in which he is batting .175 (10-of-57) with 24 strikeouts. He didn’t mince words when it came time for a self-evaluation the Wednesday defeat.

“Playing like (garbage),” he said. “Can’t do it no more.”

Stanton has never been a contact hitter. He owns a .268 career batting average with a single-season high of .290 set back in 2012. His on-base-plus slugging percentage this year (.835) is still well above league average, though not up to his career average (.906).

Without his presence in the lineup, though, the Marlins’ offense clearly doesn’t have the same punch it used to. That was obvious enough on Wednesday, when Miami got two quick runs off Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson but then went cold for the next eight innings.

“I don’t think we can put everything on Giancarlo,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We had some guys with good at-bats, but we gave a lot of at-bats away, we had a lot of easy outs.”

And Stanton knows he can’t rely on his teammates to carry the slack for too much longer if the Marlins hope to be in striking distance come August and September.

“They’ll pick you up some games, but that’s not ideal,” he said. “It just can’t happen.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Nationals (TBD) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-1, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler went seven strong innings but took the loss to Philadelphia, falling to 2-4 as the Marlins lost 4-2 to the Phillies on Wednesday. He gave up three runs (two earned) and was hurt by five walks, throwing 115 pitches. “I thought he was really good, actually,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He said he seemed to struggle a little bit earlier, but as he got going, he got better and better as the game went on.”

--LHP Justin Nicolino was called up in late April to replace an ineffective Jarred Cosart (0-1, 7.98 ERA), and so far the 24-year-old has been a clear upgrade. Through his first four starts this year (he started 12 games a year ago, his first big league action), Nicolino is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA, going at least six innings in three of his four starts. He is coming off his worst outing yet, giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits without making it out of the fifth inning in a 6-4 loss to Miami.

--LF Christian Yelich continued his stellar hitting at Citizens Bank Park to finish off a trip to Philadelphia on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double during a 4-2 loss to the Phillies. In his last 11 games against the Phils, he’s batting .477 (24-of-44) with five doubles and six RBIs; in 18 career games at Citizens Bank Park, he’s a .378 hitter (28-of-74) with a .486 slugging percentage.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton is battling a slump that has his average down to .221 after a series against Philadelphia (May 16-18) that saw him go 0-for-10 with nine strikeouts. That makes him 2-for-24 (.083) with 12 strikeouts over his last six games, part of a month where he’s batting .175 (10-of-57) with 24 strikeouts. “I just see him on his heels, that’s the biggest thing,” Mattingly said. “(But) it’s not like we can sit here and blame everything on Giancarlo because he’s in a slump, that’s just not right.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last two days have been really disappointing. We basically played like a team without any urgency at all the last couple of days, and that’s not how you win, that’s how you get yourself in the back of the pack.” -- Marlins manager Don Mattingly, after a second consecutive loss in Philadelphia