Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna will be arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2017, which makes the season he is putting together particularly good timing.

Ozuna, the Miami Marlins’ 25-year-old center fielder, had his breakout year in 2014, belting 23 homers, driving in 85 runs and producing a .772 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS).

He slumped last year, posting 10 homers, 44 RBIs and a .691 OPS. He was sent to the minors halfway through what was an embarrassing season for the proud Dominican.

At one point, he told reporters -- in Spanish -- that going to the minors felt like “jail” for his career.

Now in his fourth year, Ozuna is having his second breakout season -- and it is even better than the first. He is hitting .327, which is far better than his previous high of .269.

Ozuna also has 10 doubles, four triples, 10 homers and a superior .952 OPS.

He didn’t start Thursday and is hitless in 10 straight at-bats, but his numbers are still huge.

“I‘m more relaxed this year,” Ozuna said in Spanish. “I decided I wasn’t going to worry about what people say about me from the outside.”

Ozuna also got in better shape this past offseason, and he credits new hitting coach Barry Bonds’ influence with helping him in terms of the technical and mental sides of hitting.

Whatever the formula, it is right on time for Ozuna, and the Marlins are grateful.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-25

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 5-2, 1.84 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-5, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Pirates on Thursday. He gave up a leadoff double to 3B Jung Ho Kang in the seventh. Kang hit a 3-1 pitch on a line to left. Chen’s final line: six-plus innings, one hit, three walks and two runs in a no-decision.

--2B Derek Dietrich, who sustained a bone bruise to his left wrist on Wednesday, didn’t play Thursday. Dietrich has been hit by pitch 39 times in his brief career. The 26-year-old career backup has been hit by nine pitches this season, which was tied for third in the majors entering Thursday.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who played Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and two walks on Thursday. He wasn’t in the original lineup Thursday after experiencing more soreness on his right side. However, two hours before first pitch, Stanton was announced as a starter, and Cole Gillespie was scratched.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who had Miami’s game-winning RBI on Wednesday and had a triple and a run on Thursday, is batting only .250. however, that doesn’t tell Hechavarria’s full value -- not even close. First, Hechavarria is a highly regarded defensive shortstop who could win multiple Gold Gloves by the time he is done. Second, he usually bats in the eighth spot -- just in front of the pitcher -- which is the worst spot in the lineup. Pitchers can -- and often do -- work around the eight-hole hitter to get the relatively easy out behind him. That can cause an eight-hole hitter to get frustrated and swing at pitches outside the zone. But “Hech” has kept his poise, and he ranks among the National League leaders in batting average from the seventh inning and later.

--RHP Edwin Jackson, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, was released Thursday. Jackson, 32, went 5.91 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. Jackson, who had been a solid pitcher for most of his career -- capable of starting or pitching in a relief -- simply didn’t work out for the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew we had some guys down tonight, but I thought some guys stepped up. It’s what you have to do because we made a commitment early in the game that we were not going to use (David) Phelps, (A.J.) Ramos or (Mike) Dunn.” -- Marlins manager Don Mattingly, after RHPs Dustin McGowan, Kyle Barraclough and Nick Wittgren combined to allow one run in six innings during Miami’s 4-3, 12-inning win over Pittsurgh.