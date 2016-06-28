Preview: Marlins at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back from a brutal weekend when they wrap up a nine-game homestand with a two-game interleague series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Tigers opened the homestand with a four-game sweep of Seattle but were decimated in a three-game series versus Cleveland to fall seven games behind the Indians in the American League Central.

“It seems like big swings in how we’re playing,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said after his club was outscored 22-8 over the weekend to fall to 0-9 against Cleveland on the season. “It’s kind of been that way all year.” The Tigers’ starting rotation is in shambles, posting a 12.83 ERA in the weekend series and poised to send Mike Pelfrey and Daniel Morris to the mound against Miami on three days’ rest. The Marlins capped a 7-3 homestand by taking three of four from the major league-best Chicago Cubs. Sitting six games above .500 for the first time since June 12, Miami will be seeking to avenge a season-opening two-game sweep by Detroit as it kicks off a nine-game road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-4, 3.56 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (1-7, 4.91)

Conley halted a six-start winless drought with one of his best efforts of the season last time out, earning his first victory since May 16 by tossing eight scoreless innings of four-hit ball against Atlanta. It marked the seventh time Conley has permitted one run or less, but he’s also been tagged for at least four runs on five occasions. Conley, who has never faced Detroit, is 2-1 with a 3.83 ERA in eight road starts.

Pelfrey will be pitching on short rest after he was forced to come out of the bullpen Friday night versus Cleveland and responded by allowing three hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Pelfrey has a woeful track record against the Marlins, owning a 1-9 mark and 5.40 ERA in 18 career starts. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-19 with two homers versus Pelfrey while Martin Prado is 10-for-22 with a homer and six doubles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton continues to emerge from a deep slump, going 13-for-35 with two homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored in the past nine games.

2. Tigers DH Victor Martinez, who homered twice Sunday, is batting .444 with four homers in 10 games against Miami.

3. Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna, batting .320, missed the last two games due to a wrist injury.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Tigers 4