Preview: Marlins at Tigers

Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers turned on the power to snap a three-game losing streak and now will look to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers bunched all their runs in one inning, all coming via home runs, in Tuesday's 7-5 victory.

Cabrera's three-run blast, his 17th homer of the season, put the Tigers ahead to stay before Nick Castellanos provided insurance with a two-run shot as part of a three-hit game. Castellanos halted a 10-game homerless drought and recorded multiple hits for the sixth time in 11 contests to hike his batting average to .302. The Marlins lost for the second time in six games despite pounding out 16 hits, three by resurgent slugger Giancarlo Stanton. In his last 10 games, Stanton is 16-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-6, 4.07 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.50)

Koehler settled down after allowing two homers and four first-inning runs versus the Chicago Cubs last time out and managed to escape with a no-decision to run his unbeaten streak to four games. He won his previous three starts, going six innings in each and permitting a combined four runs on 12 hits. Koehler is 4-3 with a 4.17 ERA in eight starts away from home, but he was won his last three on the road while giving up two earned runs in each.

Norris, who was acquired from Toronto at last year's trade deadline, will be making only his second start and third overall appearance of the season. The 23-year-old Tennessee native is coming off a decent start versus Seattle, giving up three runs on five hits -- although all the runs came on solo homers. Norris went 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts down the stretch in 2015, although he failed to pitch beyond five innings in his last five turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki had two hits Tuesday to move within 14 of reaching 3,000 in the majors.

2. Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez will be heading back to the bullpen, manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday.

3. Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna returned from a two-game injury absence with a pair of hits to lift his batting average to .321.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Tigers 4