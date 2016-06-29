Tigers ride Cabrera, big inning to victory

DETROIT -- A one-inning power surge couldn't make up for the Detroit Tigers' lost weekend. It did give them a reason to feel better about themselves, though.

Miguel Cabrera blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer during a seven-run fifth and the Tigers held on for a 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Cabrera's homer was sandwiched by two-run shots from Jose Iglesias and Nick Castellanos as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.

"It was a lot of fun," said Castellanos, who wound up a double shy of a cycle. "Anytime you can hit around like that and score some runs and hit some homers, it's a fun time to be in the dugout. It meant a lot. Every run was important. We won by two and our bullpen did a great job of closing the door."

The Tigers were swept at home over the weekend by American League Central Division leader Cleveland, the third time that's happened this season. They're 10 games over .500 against all other opponents.

"Cleveland's been giving us a tough time this season but we can't do anything about it right now," Castellanos said. "The only thing we can do is handle the teams that come into town. We did a good job of that tonight."

Mike Pelfrey (2-7) lasted 5 1/3 innings despite giving up four runs on 12 hits and got the win. Francisco Rodriguez collected his 21st save.

"Overall, it wasn't very good," Pelfrey said. "It was a constant grind. They're a young team that likes fastballs and I throw a lot of fastballs. I don't know if it was the best matchup but I battled and tried to keep the team in the game. Luckily in that fifth inning, we broke loose."

Giancarlo Stanton had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for the Marlins. Adeiny Hechavarria supplied three of the Marlins' 16 hits and scored two runs. Miami left 12 runners on base.

Losing pitcher Adam Conley (4-5) allowed five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings while tying his career high with nine strikeouts.

"That second, third and fourth, Adam kind of rolled and we've got guys all over the place. We just weren't able to capitalize those innings," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "They got out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out (jam) and that kind of changed the momentum. We still had chances and guys all over the place. It was like that all night. We kept swinging the bats, we just didn't get them in."

Miami scored single runs in the sixth and eighth, but couldn't overcome Detroit's fifth-inning outburst.

Stanton's 15th home run gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the second. Stanton followed Marcell Ozuna's leadoff single by crushing Pelfrey's offering over the center field wall. The Marlins then loaded the bases, but Pelfrey escaped further damage with the help of a double play.

Conley struck out six of the first seven batters he faced. Meanwhile, Pelfrey got touched for another run in the fifth. Stanton singled home Christian Yelich, who doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on an error.

Conley only gave up two hits over the first four innings, but suddenly fell apart in the fifth as Detroit took a 7-3 lead. Iglesias hit his third homer of the season to make it 3-2. Cabrera followed a double by Ian Kinsler and walk to Cameron Maybin with his 17th homer, a no-doubter into the left-field stands which ended Conley's night.

"He's extremely dangerous," Mattingly said of Cabrera. "We know it and the thing they've got going over there is they've got Victor (Martinez) right behind him, so it's not like you can say 'We're not going after Miggy.'"

Castellanos capped Detroit's seven-run inning with a two-run shot to center off reliever Nick Wittgren.

NOTES: The Marlins selected the contract of LHP Jo-Jo Reyes, who was 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 appearances with Triple-A New Orleans. Reyes took the roster spot of RHP Paul Clemens, who was claimed off waivers by San Diego. ... Miami manager Don Mattingly flipped his starting pitchers for the next two games, with RHP Tom Koehler pitching Wednesday in Detroit and LHP Wei-Yin Chen starting the series opener Thursday at Atlanta. "It's really a chance to give (Chen) a little bit of a breather," Mattingly said. ... Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez will return to the bullpen, manager Brad Ausmus announced. Sanchez, who began the season as the team's No. 3 starter, made a spot start Saturday and gave up four runs in five innings in a loss to Cleveland.