Preview: Marlins at Twins

The Miami Marlins have won four of their last six despite struggling to find some consistent offense. The sputtering Minnesota Twins have dropped six of their last seven primarily due to their opponent being too comfortable at the plate, but will look to alter their fortunes on Tuesday when they open a three-game interleague series against the visiting Marlins.

Miami scored just one run on Sunday to salvage the finale of its weekend set with the National League East-rival New York Mets and 17 total during its last six contests. Giancarlo Stanton was given Sunday off as the slugger attempts to work his way out of a horrific 8-for-73 (.110) slump in his last 21 games. Veteran Joe Mauer had four hits and drove in three runs as Minnesota dropped three of four to Tampa Bay, but fried the Marlins by going 12-for-29 (.414) with two homers among four extra-base hits and eight RBIs in seven career encounters. Fellow infielder Eduardo Nunez is 21-for-50 (.420) with four homers and 11 runs scored in his last 11 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-3, 3.72 ERA) vs. Twins LH Pat Dean (1-2, 4.15)

Conley carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning on Wednesday before finishing his nine-strikeout performance with a no-decision versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old has fared well on the road, posting a 2-0 mark with a 2.93 ERA while surrendering just one homer in 30 2/3 frames. Conley, who has yet to face Minnesota in his career, was selected by the Twins in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft before opting to attend Washington State.

Dean was taken deep for the fourth consecutive outing on Wednesday and yielded four runs on nine hits in five innings in a 5-1 setback to Oakland. The 27-year-old's performance proved to be a step back after permitting a total of four runs on seven hits in his previous two outings (13 frames). Dean, who will be making his fourth career start and first versus Miami, has been doing his best to work the corners with his slider and changeup - to mixed results at best.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RHP A.J. Ramos has recorded 27 consecutive saves, including a franchise-tying 18 to begin the season.

2. Minnesota has yielded 37 runs in its last seven contests and boasts a gaudy 5.04 team ERA for the season.

3. The Marlins and Twins are playing a regular-season game for the first time since 2013.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Twins 2