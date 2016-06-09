Preview: Marlins at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to complete their third sweep of the season when they host the Miami Marlins on Thursday in the finale of their three-game interleague series. Minnesota, which also won three straight against the Los Angeles Angels in April and Seattle last month, has posted a pair of two-run victories over Miami - including a 7-5 triumph on Wednesday in which Trevor Plouffe recorded his third RBI of the contest with a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning.

The Twins are hoping it was the beginning of big things from Plouffe, who belted his first homer since May 10 and had driven in only three runs since that blast. Miami fell to 0-2 on its nine-game road trip and has lost four of its last five overall. Giancarlo Stanton drove in a run in Wednesday’s setback, giving him an RBI in back-to-back contests for the first time since a seven-game streak from April 24-May 1. Veteran Ichiro Suzuki continues to charge toward 3,000 career hits in the major leagues as he went 3-for-5 to raise his total to 2,971.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-6, 4.50 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (1-5, 4.50)

Koehler is coming off his fourth loss in five decisions, a setback against the New York Mets in which he yielded three runs and six hits over six innings. The 29-year-old native of the Bronx, New York finally found his control as he walked only one batter after issuing five free passes in each of his previous four turns. Koehler made his only career start against Minnesota on June 26, 2013, escaping with a no-decision after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in four frames.

Santana has lost his last three starts, surrendering 14 runs and 22 hits over 16 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old Dominican was tagged for five runs on six hits - three homers - and three walks over six frames by Tampa Bay in his last outing. Santana is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in seven career starts against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 2B Brian Dozier went 3-for-4 on Wednesday for his third multi-hit performance in four games.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado has gone 2-for-4 in each of the first two games of the series.

3. Minnesota RHP Trevor May (stiff back) retired the only batter he faced Wednesday in his first appearance since June 1.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Twins 4